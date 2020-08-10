Bolsonaro assails Brazil network blaming him for virus deaths
President Jair Bolsonaro lashed out Sunday at the “cowardice” of Brazil’s most widely viewed TV network for suggesting he bore heavy blame for the nation’s more than 100,000 coronavirus deaths.
The far-right president accused TV Globo of treating the death milestone as if it were “a World Cup final,” saying on Twitter that it had been both “cowardly and disrespectful of the dead.”
On Saturday night, shortly after the official announcement that the 100,000-death mark had been passed, TV Globo opened its news report with a long editorial highly critical of Bolsonaro’s handling of the health crisis.
News anchors pointedly noted that an article in the Brazilian constitution states that “health is the right of all and the duty of the National Government.”
They then asked, “Has the president of the republic done his duty?”
Bolsonaro said in his tweet Sunday that “disinformation kills more than the virus.” He suggested that TV Globo was using COVID-19 for political purposes, which itself could lead to deaths.
Bolsonaro has played down the coronavirus from the beginning, dismissing it as a “little flu,” questioning the lockdowns ordered by some state governors and saying their economic impact could be “more deadly than the virus.”
Bolsonaro said Sunday that he has a “clear conscience,” adding that “we have done everything possible to save lives.”
On Saturday, numerous politicians sent messages of comfort to the families of the 100,000 people who died and criticized the government’s handling of the crisis. Congress and the Supreme Court announced a period of mourning.
But Bolsonaro simply shared a tweet from a government spokesman emphasizing the number of people who have recovered from the virus — he is actually one of them — and making no mention of the death toll.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s executive orders are confusing and unconstitutional — and likely to hurt his own voters. He doesn’t care.
Breaking Banner
Trump administration says US would share COVID vaccine with world after America’s needs are met
On Monday, Fox News reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is offering to share any potential COVID-19 vaccine with other countries, after it stabilizes public health in the United States.
"The U.S. will share any coronavirus vaccine it develops with the globe after American needs are met, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday during a visit to Taiwan," reported Evie Fordham.
"Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States," said Azar. "But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on ... After our departure from the WHO, we will work with others in the world community to find the appropriate vehicles for continuing to support, on a multilateral and bilateral basis, global public health on the order that the United States has done in the past."
Breaking Banner
Experts issue dire warning on Trump executive action on unemployment insurance
"Literally every new detail about these executive orders confirms that in addition to being wildly unconstitutional, they will do absolutely nothing to help anyone who's suffering."
On top of serious questions about the directive's legality and workability, experts are warning that President Donald Trump's executive action to extend the federal boost to unemployment benefits at $400-per-week—using $44 billion in funds meant for disaster relief—leaves out the poorest Americans by design.