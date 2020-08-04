Quantcast
Connect with us

Bombshell book reveals Jeffrey Epstein was a Mar-a-Lago member — despite Trump Organization’s denials

Published

38 mins ago

on

A new book called “The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency” provides documentary evidence that late alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was a member of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, despite past claims that Epstein was only a frequent guest.

Nicholas Nehamas, a reporter for the Miami Herald and one of the book’s authors, tells website News & Guts that he and his coauthors found that Epstein “was in fact listed as a member of Mar-a-Lago,” and that “the authors viewed a membership log that includes Epstein, with an address at his mansion in Palm Beach.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nehamas also reveals the reason why Trump kicked Epstein out of the club in 2007.

“Previously reported court records state that Trump banned Epstein from visiting the club for an alleged sexual assault on a girl,” he explained. “We were told the young woman was the daughter of a member and Trump kicked his friend out to protect Mar-a-Lago’s brand. Because the club’s membership is a closely guarded secret, no one has known the full extent of Epstein’s ties to Mar-a-Lago until our reporting.”

Trump’s past friendship with Epstein has come under scrutiny ever since the billionaire was arrested on child sex trafficking charges last year.

In 2002, Trump raised eyebrows when he said that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump still trying to nail down trade deal with China — where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have long financial ties

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is rushing to complete a trade deal with China to boost the economy and improve his re-election chances, even as some advisers are urging him to do the opposite and scrap the discussions.

The talks have hit a rough patch due to the coronavirus pandemic, and The Daily Beast reports some advisers -- including trade adviser Peter Navarro -- have pressed Trump to walk away from an agreement that Trump has seen as a legacy-defining deal for his first term.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

White House in disarray as aides battle over ‘killing off’ his sole international achievement: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Plans for Donald Trump to use his trade war with China during his re-election campaign may be on hold as factions within the White House are battling whether to kill off the signature international achievement of his three and a half years in office.

According to a report from the Daily Beast, trade advisor Peter Navarro is leading a group of "trade hawks" who think the deal the president worked out has been a failure.

The report begins, "President Donald Trump bet the house that getting a sweetheart trade deal with the Chinese government would boost the American economy and his electoral odds before the election. Now, with that election less than 100 days away, some members of his inner circle are pushing him to make a new bet: that he’ll win if he blows it all up."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Bombshell book reveals Jeffrey Epstein was a Mar-a-Lago member — despite Trump Organization’s denials

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

A new book called "The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency" provides documentary evidence that late alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was a member of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, despite past claims that Epstein was only a frequent guest.

Nicholas Nehamas, a reporter for the Miami Herald and one of the book's authors, tells website News & Guts that he and his coauthors found that Epstein "was in fact listed as a member of Mar-a-Lago," and that "the authors viewed a membership log that includes Epstein, with an address at his mansion in Palm Beach."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image