Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Bored’ Falwell blames wife for resignation and says he wasn’t formally accused so he will get $10.5 million: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he was bored and wanted to quit as president and chancellor of one of the world’s largest conservative Christian colleges. He also says his decision to resign was based in part on him not wanting his wife’s conduct to embarrass Liberty University, the school his “Moral Majority” father founded nearly 50 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Washington Post reports Falwell said “he had not been involved in an affair, but his wife had; Becki Falwell, in the same interview, confirmed that account. Falwell said he was leaving Liberty in part because he did not want his wife’s conduct to embarrass the school. But he also said he had been bored and wanted to move on.”

In the interview with the Post, Falwell also says he will get $10.5 million over the next two years as part of his contract with Liberty. $2.5 million over two years as salary, and another $8 million at the end of that time.

The 58-year old conservative leader says he is entitled to the golden parachute because he was not formally accused of wrongdoing, and did not admit to any, according to the Post.

“The board was gracious not to challenge that,” Falwell said of his decision to step down in good standing.

“There wasn’t any cause,” he said. “I haven’t done anything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Giancarlo Granda, the Falwell’s “pool boy” and business partner whom they met when he was just 20 years old, tells a vastly different story. He says for seven years he and the couple engaged in an intimate relationship. “Jerry enjoyed watching.”

Granda also released a statement calling Falwell a “predator,” and says Falwell sent him “an image of a female Liberty University student exposing herself at their farm.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Damning report shows how Mike Pence wasted valuable time after taking over coronavirus response

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence deserves much of the blame for the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- which has now claimed nearly 180,000 lives in the United States.

The vice president was placed in charge of the pandemic response in late February, when the U.S. still had zero deaths but scores of Americans needed to be evacuated from infected cruise ship, but Pence hesitated to act decisively, reported Politico.

“We definitely lost time,” said one health official familiar with the task force Pence was tasked with overseeing. “How much, I can’t say … but it was disruptive to slam the brakes when we should’ve been going full speed ahead.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Time is running out for Republicans to finally stand against Trump’s malignant narcissism and sociopathy

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

Donald Trump’s narcissism and his sociopathy and his sadism have been dominant in his political life as president. It is this psychopathology that underlies his yearnings for power and control and greed. He has felt empowered and emboldened to push the limits on the guardrails of democracy. As Philip Rotner writes in his 2019 Bulwark piece, “Americans have spent generations during which the largest threats to our political system were external. Today, the threat is coming from inside the house.”

For four years Republican-elected officials have been complicit by allowing Trump to attack and diminish the Constitution, the rule of law, and our democracy. And they have permitted him to totally mishandle and botch the coronavirus pandemic. The truth is Trump could have been stopped in his tracks had Republicans had the spines and integrity to put country over their own political calculations. As Alex Shephard writes in 2019, Republicans’ silence has been “deafening.” Their silence has been condoning.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Senate Republicans are paralyzed between winning Trump supporters and winning everyone else: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 26, 2020

By

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that some Senate Republicans running for re-election are caught between trying to appease Trump supporters distrustful of their loyalty, and avoiding alienating everyone else.

"For nearly four years, these Republicans have been obsequious toward Trump, almost never criticizing him publicly and professing ignorance when questioned about an incendiary remark or tweet by the president. They operated in fear that any tough words would immediately draw the president’s wrath — and anger his MAGA followers," reported Paul Kane. "And in recent months, GOP senators who first won in 2014 and now face their first reelection have rhetorically remained supportive of Trump as he fell behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden. But slowly but surely, the president vanished from their campaign advertising and most communication with voters as they stressed their work in delivering results during the coronavirus pandemic for their states."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image