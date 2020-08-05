Both of Tennessee’s major GOP Senate candidates were exposed to COVID-19: officials

On Wednesday, WJHL reported that both of the major Republican Senate candidates in Tennessee, former ambassador Bill Hagerty and physician Manny Sethi, may have been exposed to coronavirus at a recent public event.

“Hamilton County Health Department confirmed Wednesday there was a virus exposure at a Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga, a GOP event that was held Friday,” said the report. “According to the county, case investigations concluded that a person attended the event while in their infectious period. Senate GOP hopefuls Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty were in attendance. They are locked in a tough race for an open seat.”

In response to the report, Sethi has said that he will get a “rapid test.”

Campaign photos from both candidates show that neither of them, including Sethi, who is a medical doctor, have taken any steps to practice social distancing or follow other CDC guidelines at recent political stops, even though Tennessee is seeking a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The GOP candidates for Senate in Tennessee are doing an amazing job encouraging social distancing. #TNSen pic.twitter.com/c349ylVNB6 — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 1, 2020

Watch below: