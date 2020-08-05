Both of Tennessee’s major GOP Senate candidates were exposed to COVID-19: officials

On Wednesday, WJHL reported that both of the major Republican Senate candidates in Tennessee, former ambassador Bill Hagerty and physician Manny Sethi, may have been exposed to coronavirus at a recent public event.
“Hamilton County Health Department confirmed Wednesday there was a virus exposure at a Lincoln Day Dinner in Chattanooga, a GOP event that was held Friday,” said the report. “According to the county, case investigations concluded that a person attended the event while in their infectious period. Senate GOP hopefuls Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty were in attendance. They are locked in a tough race for an open seat.”
In response to the report, Sethi has said that he will get a “rapid test.”
Campaign photos from both candidates show that neither of them, including Sethi, who is a medical doctor, have taken any steps to practice social distancing or follow other CDC guidelines at recent political stops, even though Tennessee is seeking a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Watch below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.