Brad Parscale attacks Fox News for cutting out from RNC — and complains that he has to get it from CNN
On the first night of the Republican National Convention, CNN and MSNBC dutifully carried a live stream of the proceedings, as speaker after speaker lined up to attack Democrats and praise the president.
Fox News, however, cut out from the convention early — a decision that angered the Trump campaign’s former manager and current digital adviser Brad Parscale, who whined that he had to rely on CNN instead.
Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020
President Donald Trump has increasingly grown frustrated with Fox News, turning away from it in favor of the much more consistently pro-Trump One America News (OANN).
