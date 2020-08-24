Brad Parscale attacks Fox News for cutting out from RNC — and complains that he has to get it from CNN

On the first night of the Republican National Convention, CNN and MSNBC dutifully carried a live stream of the proceedings, as speaker after speaker lined up to attack Democrats and praise the president.

Fox News, however, cut out from the convention early — a decision that angered the Trump campaign’s former manager and current digital adviser Brad Parscale, who whined that he had to rely on CNN instead.

Can’t believe I have to watch the convention on @CNN. Unbelievable. @FoxNews — Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 25, 2020

President Donald Trump has increasingly grown frustrated with Fox News, turning away from it in favor of the much more consistently pro-Trump One America News (OANN).