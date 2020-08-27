‘Bullying jackboot’ of the Trump administration on display at ‘apocalyptic’ RNC Convention: conservative columnist
On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, conservative columnist David Brooks outlined how President Donald Trump has embraced “mean world values” to put on an “apocalyptic” spectacle at the Republican National Convention, and glorify bullying behavior.
“Trump family values are mean world values,” wrote Brooks. “Mean world syndrome was a concept conceived in the 1970s by the communications professor George Gerbner. His idea was that people who see relentless violence on television begin to perceive the world as being more dangerous than it really is.”
“Mean world thrives on fear and perpetuates itself by exaggerating fear,” wrote Brooks. “Its rhetorical ploy is catastrophizing and its tone is apocalyptic. The Democrats are not just wrong, many speakers asserted this week, they are ‘subverting our republic,’ abolishing the suburbs, destroying Western civilization and establishing a Castro-style communist dictatorship. The Democrats, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said, want to ‘disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite MS-13 to live next door.’ The St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey are the team mascots of mean world. They see Black Lives Matter protesters walking past their mansion and decide they’re in the middle of a race war. They come out waving their guns.”
The consequences of this is escalating tensions on both sides, wrote Brooks — the right will increasingly resort to violence, and the left will become more amenable to it in response. And all of this will undermine the foundations of democracy.
“Joe Biden is going to have to take on this widespread anxiety about personal safety by insisting that the real source of danger is Trump’s chaotic incompetence and that Trump’s mean world extremism is corrosive to the social order,” concluded Brooks. “In a civilized society law and order is not established with a bullying jackboot. Law and order is established through the calm, regular enforcement of decency, so people across society behave like stable, honorable human beings.”
Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse would ‘threaten’ classmates who criticized the president: report
More information is coming to light about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Illinois resident accused of crossing state lines with an AR-15 and murdering two people protesting police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Tess Owen of Vice News spoke with former classmates of Rittenhouse, said a minor named Joe who asked that his last name not be used.
Joe described Rittenhouse as a "ride or die" Trump supporter.
“If you said anything bad about Trump, he’d threaten you,” Joe said. “Kyle was the type of kid to wear a MAGA hat or other apparel just for attention, or to 'trigger' people."
Kamala Harris vows Joe Biden will never place conditions on US military aid to Israel
"Unconditional military aid to Israel," one critic wryly noted, "puts Biden/Harris far to the right of notorious peacenik George H.W. Bush."
Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris told a group of Jewish donors Wednesday that a Joe Biden White House would not place any conditions on military aid to Israel, and that a Biden-Harris administration would continue the "unprecedented" military and intelligence cooperation with the Jewish state the country received from the Obama administration.
White House threatens journalist with a ‘dossier’ over report exposing Trump’s self-dealing
During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised that he would “completely isolate” himself from the Trump Organization if elected president. But the Washington Post and other media outlets have done a great deal of reporting on the many ways in which Trump’s properties — from Mar-a-Lago in South Florida to his hotels and golf resorts around the world — have profited from his presidency. Some of that reporting can be found in an article that was written by reporters David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey and Joshua Partlow and published by the Post on Thursday morning, and one of the article’s revelations is that a White House spokesman resented the Post’s investigation so much that he was willing to threaten Fahrenthold with a “dossier.”