BUSTED: Democrats furious after Ron Johnson brags his Senate probe will help Trump win re-election

Published

14 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Politico reported that Democrats are outraged following Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) boast that his probe into the origins of the Russia investigation will help President Donald Trump win re-election.

“The more that we expose of the corruption of the transition process between Obama and Trump, the more we expose of the corruption within those agencies, I would think it would certainly help Donald Trump win reelection and certainly be pretty good, I would say, evidence about not voting for Vice President Biden,” Johnson told a pair of Minneapolis radio hosts on Tuesday.

“Democrats compared the remark to comments made in 2015 by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who boasted that the Republican-led Benghazi investigation was successful because it had helped tank Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers,” reported Kyle Cheney. Meanwhile, “The Biden campaign called the comments explicit proof of what Democrats have been claiming all along: that Johnson’s probe of corruption allegations against the intelligence community and Biden’s diplomatic efforts in Ukraine were thinly veiled efforts to weaponize the powerful Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee to damage the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.”

“This damning acknowledgment totally exposes that Ron Johnson’s disgraceful conduct is the definition of malfeasance,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign. “It is beyond time for him to end this embarrassing and deeply unethical charade once and for all — as a number of his Senate Republican colleagues have long wanted.”

Johnson’s probe has been controversial from the start, with even some Republicans fearful it could backfire and cause public anger.


