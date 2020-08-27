BUSTED: Ivanka Trump’s story about her son’s White House LEGO model probably isn’t true — here’s why

During her address to the Republican National Committee Convention from the White House, first daughter Ivanka Trump attempted to humanize her father by telling a story of her son building a LEGO model of the White House.

Trump biographer Andrea Berstein, the Peabody Award winning journalist who wrote the 2020 book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power Hardcover, had heard a similar story before, although in the earlier telling the story was about Ivanka herself.

{The story was plagiarized from "The Art of the Deal.") — Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020

Ivanka also told the story about herself while being interviewed by Conan O’Brien in 2007.

Watch:

Seems the whole family has made up different versions of the LEGO story. https://t.co/naVCDlPl6G — Kenneth Hurwitz (@KenHuur) August 28, 2020