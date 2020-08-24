Quantcast
CA Supreme Court reverses death penalty for wife-killer Scott Peterson

Published

9 mins ago

on

The California Supreme Court has ruled to reverse the death penalty sentence leveled at Scott Peterson, who murdered his pregnant wife over 15 years ago on Christmas Eve, ordering a new penalty phase of the trial, KPIX-TV reports.

“The court decision leaves the murder conviction in place,” KPIX reports. “However, the court said prosecutors may try again for a death sentence if they wish in the high-profile case at a new penalty phase trial.”

Peterson has been housed on San Quentin’s death row since his November 12, 2004 sentencing.  A jury convicted him of first-degree murder for his wife’s death and second degree murder of his unborn son.


Florida man who thought pandemic was ‘hysteria’ loses his wife to COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

A Florida resident who at one time blew off the novel coronavirus as "hysteria" is now mourning the loss of his wife, who died from the disease this month.

BBC News reports that 46-year-old Florida resident Erin Hitchens has passed away after spending the past several months in a hospital on ventilator.

Erin and her husband, Brian Hitchens, both contracted the disease in May after Hitchens said he blew off wearing a mask and social distancing because he didn't believe the virus was a real threat. While Hitchens eventually recovered from the disease, his wife remained in intensive care for several more months before passing away.

Sean Hannity infuriated colleagues by pre-recording show on night of historic impeachment vote

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Sean Hannity infuriated his Fox News colleagues by pre-recording his prime-time television show on the night President Donald Trump was impeached.

The House of Representatives held its final vote Dec. 18 on two articles of impeachment against the president, but Hannity had another obligation that night and recorded his popular program hours earlier, reported CNN's Brian Stelter in his new book, "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth."

