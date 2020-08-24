CA Supreme Court reverses death penalty for wife-killer Scott Peterson

The California Supreme Court has ruled to reverse the death penalty sentence leveled at Scott Peterson, who murdered his pregnant wife over 15 years ago on Christmas Eve, ordering a new penalty phase of the trial, KPIX-TV reports.

“The court decision leaves the murder conviction in place,” KPIX reports. “However, the court said prosecutors may try again for a death sentence if they wish in the high-profile case at a new penalty phase trial.”

Peterson has been housed on San Quentin’s death row since his November 12, 2004 sentencing. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder for his wife’s death and second degree murder of his unborn son.