California farming country buckles under COVID-19 — will the pandemic make or break the San Joaquin Valley?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — She was afraid of catching the coronavirus — so fearful, in fact, that she switched jobs to pack tomatoes for an employer who seemed to be taking the right precautions.But Maria Claudia Garcia got sick anyway.A farmworker from Venezuela living in the San Joaquin Valley town of Mendota, she came down with a harsh case of COVID-19. She experienced intense fevers and headaches. She lost her sense of smell and taste. Her husband, also a farmworker, got sick as well.Speaking in Spanish, she summed up the ravages of the coronavirus this way: “It’s like your body isn’t yours anym…
COVID-19
Sacramento may pay people $1,000 to stay home when infected by coronavirus
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with lower-income and hourly workers hit by the coronavirus, Sacramento County health officials say they are hoping to put together an experimental plan to pay some infected people $1,000 to get them to stay home from work for two weeks to avoid infecting others.The money would represent roughly two weeks of pay at about $12.50 an hour for people who might otherwise be tempted to go to work because they can’t afford to lose a paycheck and would not qualify for unemployment. That could include undocumented workers.Health officials say the stipend could be used in co... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump son busted for 3 lies in 1 sentence during RNC speech: ‘Eric Trump has used more lies than verbs’
First son Eric Trump ignored the COVID-19 pandemic, but said his dad would "soon" be sending Americans to Mars, during his address on the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.
The president's son, who is an executive vice president at the Trump Organization, made a number of false claims during his speech.
Here's some of what people were were saying about Eric Trump's speech.
2020 Election
Eric Trump says his dad is sending ‘Americans to Mars … SOON’ — but said nothing about the Covid pandemic
First son Eric Trump was the third of Trump's children to address the Republican National Committee Convention, following speeches by his half-sister Tiffany Trump and big brother Donald Trump, Jr.
In an argument that NASA may dispute, he said Americans would "soon" be headed to Mars.
"Every day my father fights for the American people. The forgotten men and women of this country, the ones who embody the American spirit, which is unlike anything else in the world. It built the New York City skyline, it built the Hoover Dam and soon -- under my father's leadership -- it will send Americans to Mars," he claimed.