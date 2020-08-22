California fires force thousands to flee as governor asks for help
Los Angeles (AFP) – Some of California’s largest ever fires raged across the state Saturday, forcing tens of thousands from their homes as the governor called for international help to fight the blazes.About 12,000 lightning strikes hit across the state in 72 hours, officials said, sparking the fires that left thick smoke blanketing large areas of central and northern California.”We simply haven’t seen anything like this in many, many years,” California governor Gavin Newsom said on Friday.The two largest blazes — dubbed the SCU Lightening Complex and the LNU Lightening Complex — had burned …
2020 Election
Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report
According to an analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden's widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.
ASs Reston notes, that president's plan to paint Biden as "Sleepy Joe" not up to the task of being president "backfired" in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board -- including Fox News personalities.
Jim Clyburn destroys Trump’s plan to send law enforcement to polling sites with a brutal fact check
On MSNBC Saturday, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) tore into President Donald Trump for his threat to send law enforcement to intimidate voters at polling places.
"The fact of the matter is, he cannot do a thing to these sheriff departments," said Clyburn. "These sheriffs are not crazy. Many of them are on the ballots themselves. They are not going to participate in his charade. He cannot order the Richland County Sheriff, that I know very well, to do anything. Those people know who elects them. They are responsible to the people of those counties and they're not going to be listening to this president who seems to be beyond the pale."
COVID-19
Swab, Spit, Stay Home? College Coronavirus Testing Plans Are All Over the Map
Yousuf El-Jayyousi, a junior engineering student at the University of Missouri, wanted guidance and reassurance that it would be safe to go back to school for the fall semester. He tuned into a pair of online town halls organized by the university hoping to find that.
He did not.
What he got instead from those town halls last month was encouragement to return to class at the institution affectionately known as Mizzou. The university, in Columbia, would be testing only people with symptoms, and at that point, the university said people who test positive off campus were under no obligation to inform the school.