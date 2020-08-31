Canada researchers investigating acai berry to fight COVID-19
Canadian researchers said Monday they are investigating a popular superfood — the acai berry — as a treatment to prevent Covid-19’s most severe symptoms.
Past studies have shown the berry’s extract may act as an inflammation inhibitor, which doctors believe could help prohibit the severe inflammatory response caused by the coronavirus.
University of Toronto scientists Michael Farkouh and Ana Andreazza, who have studied the berry’s effect on inflammation responses for nearly five years, are researching how it can be used to fight Covid-19.
“It’s a long shot,” Farkouh told AFP. “But acai berries are cheap and easily accessible for everyone, as well as safe, so it was worth trying.”
The pair enrolled some 580 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in Canada and Brazil, where the berry is grown.
Half took doses of the extract while the rest received placebos.
The hope is that early intervention with acai could help prevent some of the disease’s worst symptoms, which can lead to hospitalization and death, Farkouh said.
He explained that the extract specifically targets the same NLRP3 pathway as the coronavirus, which when activated triggers the body’s response to fight off infection and stress.
Results of the 30-day study are expected to be released at the end of 2020.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Conservative mocks Trump for trying to claim everything is fine — while saying he’ll fix it
Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin highlighted Joe Biden's "searing rebuke" to President Trump, calling it an "explicit, extensive and emphatic condemnation of all violence" -- something Trump has not done.
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1300484341684895744
"Anticipating Trump’s planned visit to Wisconsin, Biden called the president out for not deploring violence from white militia and from police using unreasonable force," Rubin writes. "Given the White House news conference in which press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to condemn the killing of two protesters in Wisconsin allegedly by a White teenager, the shooting of Jacob Blake or far-right militias traveling to other cities, Trump is obviously seeking to pander to white supremacists. Each time the White House speaks — or doesn’t — Trump seems to reaffirm his intent is to encourage violent Whites and to provoke a violent response."
COVID-19
‘White House cover-up’: COVID-19 task force reports withheld from public reveal Trump knew of threats as he spread lies
"Rather than being straight with the American people and creating a national plan to fix the problem, the president and his enablers kept these alarming reports private while publicly downplaying the threat to millions of Americans."
As President Donald Trump and administration officials have been publicly downplaying the Covid-19 crisis and even predicting its imminent disappearance over the past several months, the White House task force formed to coordinate the federal pandemic response has simultaneously been issuing dire assessments of the nation's fight against the pandemic behind the scenes.
Breaking Banner
The loan company that sued thousands of low-income Latinos during the COVID pandemic
On an afternoon in mid-June, Analleli Solis was walking home from her brother’s house just down the street when she noticed someone she didn’t know retreating from the front door of her modest brick home.
Solis approached the woman, who handed her an envelope.
Inside was a lawsuit from Oportun Inc., a personal loan company Solis had turned to for years when she and her husband didn’t have enough cash to cover rent, fix their cars or take a vacation.
Now, the company was suing Solis to recoup some of that money, demanding $4,196.23 including fees and interest.
Solis’ shock quickly gave way to anger. Three months earlier, after she missed a few of her $130 bimonthly payments, she said she called Oportun to tell the company she had lost her jobs as a hotel housekeeper and fast food worker because of the coronavirus pandemic and needed some relief.