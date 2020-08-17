Cardi B gets real with Joe Biden on police brutality, health care
In a wide-ranging interview published Monday, superstar rapper Cardi B candidly quizzed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on issues including police brutality, health care reform and higher education.
Speaking via Zoom for Elle Magazine, the Grammy winner and the former vice president kicked off by agreeing on their mutual goal of removing Republican Donald Trump from the White House, which Cardi B said was particularly vital considering the tumultuous federal pandemic response.
The rapper — who vocally backed Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in the two previous presidential primaries — also reiterated her support for Medicare for All along with free higher education.
“And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it,” said the 27-year-old, born Belcalis Almanzar to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother.
“There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that,” Biden answered. “Presidents have to take responsibility.”
Biden encouraged Cardi B’s young fanbase to stay politically engaged and vote, telling her “the reason I’m so optimistic is because of your generation.”
“You’re the smartest, the best educated, the least prejudiced, and the most engaged generation in history,” Biden said.
Saying that Trump “appeals to… prejudice,” Biden vowed to work towards repairing stark social divisions in the United States, which Cardi B warned “could be the start of a civil war.”
“Nobody wants to feel targeted. Nobody wants animosity. Everybody just wants the best for themselves, their future, their kids’ future,” she said.
The mother of a two-year-old, Cardi B also brought up the issue of childcare so parents can work, a need that has become particularly acute with schools closed due to COVID-19.
Biden agreed, pointing to his struggles as a single father when his wife and one of his children died in a car accident, with two of his boys surviving.
A former stripper, Cardi B emphasized the need for bolstering initiatives in underserved communities, also saying some of those policies must extend beyond K-12 schooling and that as a college student she couldn’t always afford meals.
The interview comes on the opening day of the Democratic Party’s virtual convention, with the party’s disparate factions projecting a united front behind the 77-year-old Biden, with a common determination to boot Trump in November’s vote.
It also landed days after the Bronx rapper urged fellow New Yorker and Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president when she turns 35 — the minimum age to run — to which the Democratic lawmaker replied “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020.”
The 30-year-old congresswoman’s tweeted response was a play on the name of a new hit from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, which is a feminist anthem on sexual empowerment but whose acronym actually means something far more explicit.
Cardi B, whose hits include “Bodak Yellow” and “Money,” once floated the notion of running for office herself, saying she could “shake the table” as a member of US Congress.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Cardi B gets real with Joe Biden on police brutality, health care
In a wide-ranging interview published Monday, superstar rapper Cardi B candidly quizzed Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on issues including police brutality, health care reform and higher education.
Speaking via Zoom for Elle Magazine, the Grammy winner and the former vice president kicked off by agreeing on their mutual goal of removing Republican Donald Trump from the White House, which Cardi B said was particularly vital considering the tumultuous federal pandemic response.
The rapper -- who vocally backed Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders in the two previous presidential primaries -- also reiterated her support for Medicare for All along with free higher education.
2020 Election
Disgraced ex-governor will headline ‘intimate’ fundraiser to ‘celebrate’ Trump’s RNC acceptance speech
'How to End Corruption in Illinois'
Convicted felon and disgraced former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will headline a fundraiser next week to "celebrate" President Donald Trump's RNC nomination the night of his acceptance speech. Trump commuted Blagojevich's sentence in February.
"An Evening With Rod Blagojevich," reads the ad for the fundraiser for Republican state Senate candidate Tom McCullagh. Supporters can buy sponsorships starting at $1000.
"Following Gov. Blagojevich's recent commutation by President Trump," the candidate's campaign says on Facebook, "Mccullagh is welcoming him to the table to give us an inside look to help understand the depths of the Madigan machine and how to end corruption in Illinois."
2020 Election
Fox News host corrects Trump flack: Obama presided over ‘a significant drop in the unemployment rate’
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith reminded Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley that there was a "significant drop in the unemployment rate" during former President Barack Obama's administration.
As the Democratic National Convention was set to begin on Monday, Smith asked Gidley to explain the "biggest differences" between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The beauty about this campaign is you don't have to guess how things would look under either person," Gidley opined. "Joe Biden has a 47-year failed record in elected office with nothing to show for it, quite frankly."