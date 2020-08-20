Caregivers are still staying in as society reopens from coronavirus shutdowns — fearing they’ll infect their loved ones
PHILADELPHIA — As the coronavirus restrictions were lifted this summer, many young people flocked to reopened restaurants and bars, or planned backyard barbecues with friends they hadn’t seen in months.But not Christina Young. The 29-year-old is healthy, but her 20-month-old son, Jackson, has cystic fibrosis, a progressive lung disease that can turn a cold into a severe infection. If he got the coronavirus, he could suffer severe lung damage.So for Young, reopening meant only more anxiety. She, her partner, and Jackson remain isolated in their Cherry Hill, N.J., home, going out only for Jackso…
Latest Headlines
Caregivers are still staying in as society reopens from coronavirus shutdowns — fearing they’ll infect their loved ones
PHILADELPHIA — As the coronavirus restrictions were lifted this summer, many young people flocked to reopened restaurants and bars, or planned backyard barbecues with friends they hadn’t seen in months.But not Christina Young. The 29-year-old is healthy, but her 20-month-old son, Jackson, has cystic fibrosis, a progressive lung disease that can turn a cold into a severe infection. If he got the coronavirus, he could suffer severe lung damage.So for Young, reopening meant only more anxiety. She, her partner, and Jackson remain isolated in their Cherry Hill, N.J., home, going out only for Jackso... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Changes to the Postal Service leave this mail carrier exhausted — yet eager to serve his residents
PHILADELPHIA — He walks hurriedly down the sidewalk, his tattered navy bag swaying back and forth, stuffed with letters, magazines, and small packages.“You’re still the mailman!” says a man in his 60s, nursing a cup of coffee by the bustling Upper Darby, Pa., street.“Yessir!” he replies. It’s Monday, the carrier’s first day back on the job after a week off, and the neighborhood has missed him.He’s proud to be a mail carrier — a position he’s held for two decades — but now that his job has been put at the center of a national debate, he’s been told by his bosses not to talk to reporters. He wan... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Scam alert: Things a COVID contact tracer wouldn’t say
State officials and federal agencies warn there’s a new phone scam circulating: Some callers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers try to pry credit card or bank account information from unsuspecting victims.
The grifters apparently are taking advantage of a genuine public health intervention that’s crucial to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus: contact tracing.
In one such scheme, detailed in a warning from the Montana attorney general, scammers tell their victims, “I’m calling from your local health department to let you know that you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.” Then they move in for the kill, asking for payment information “before we continue.”