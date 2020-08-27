Quantcast
Connect with us

CDC chief slightly walks back new White House imposed COVID testing policy experts say ‘will kill’ – still toes Trump line

Published

14 mins ago

on

Dr. Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joined by President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, along with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, addresses his remarks at a coronavirus update briefing Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

Dr. Robert Redfield, the controversial and embattled Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday slightly walked back guidance his agency had published on Monday that dramatically reversed months-long policy on coronavirus testing.

That new guidance decreed that even those who have come in close contact with people infected with coronavirus should not be tested unless they were showing symptoms. President Donald Trump has been trying for months to have fewer coronavirus tests performed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Experts assailed the new policy, with one saying it “will kill” Americans.

The walk back was nuanced. CNBC described Redfield’s remarks as “defending” the guidance released earlier this week.

On Monday the CDC said those those who “have been in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with a COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes but do not have symptoms…do not necessarily need a test.”

On Thursday Redfield massage the policy to say for those who have been exposed, “testing may be considered.”

It’s a small but important – for the Trump- administration – change, because it keeps the decision to test in the hands of medical professionals, which means fewer Americans will get tested, achieving Trump’s goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to change the policy came from the top of the Trump White House, CNN reported Wednesday.

On Thursday, Redfield was careful to toe Trump’s line, even saying – falsely – that “Everyone who needs a Covid-19 test, can get a test.”

The Hill notes that Trump is achieving his goal of less testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After reaching a peak of nearly a million new tests a month ago, the number of tests conducted on a daily basis has declined to fewer than 700,000 over the last four days, according to data maintained by the Covid Tracking Project, an independent group of researchers.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘So much dishonesty’: GOP rewrites history and praises coronavirus response as Trump wades into maskless crowd

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

An otherwise lackluster third night of the Republican National Convention kept fact-checkers busy with a torrent of false claims aimed at rewriting the history of not only Trump's presidency but also the entire nation.

The evening, which featured mostly pre-taped speeches that largely ignored the hurricane bearing down on the Gulf Coast, was headlined by Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force. His speech cast President Donald Trump's response to the pandemic as a success even as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 180,000 — the most recorded by any country in the world.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mike Pence and Tucker Carlson encourage violence while faking concern for ‘law and order’

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Under Donald Trump's leadership, Republicans have figured out their election strategy for 2020: Actively incite and encourage violence, and then turn around and feign outrage while promising voters "law and order."

It's a strategy Trump employed in Washington, D.C., when he ordered federal police to tear gas peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, clearly hoping to use the chaotic images that ensued to bolster a lie about protester violence. He did it in Portland, Oregon, sending in federal police for the sole purpose of causing violent clashes he could blame on protesters. He tried to pull the same stunt at his "comeback" rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but failed because local police didn't take the bait and avoided attacking peaceful protesters.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch George Conway realize Trump is a malignant narcissist

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

During the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama characterized Donald Trump's administration as being marred by "chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy," which, she said, are just some of the major reasons he is unfit to serve.

The upcoming documentary "#Unfit:The Psychology of Donald Trump" delves deeper into the president's unhinged behavior that underlies that and similar statements. According to the website for #Unfit, director Dan Partland — who was a producer on A&E's "Intervention" and the Emmy-nominated decade retrospective "The Sixties" — and his producers did not make this documentary to advocate on policy issues; it is strictly about Trump's fitness to serve as president.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image