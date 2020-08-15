Quantcast
Connect with us

CDC says child COVID cases are ‘steadily increasing’ — despite Trump claiming kids are ‘almost immune’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump giving a coronavirus briefing (screengrab)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with guidance “to reflect new evidence about COVID-19 in children.”

“The number and rate of cases in children in the United States have been steadily increasing from March to July 2020. The true incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children is not known due to lack of widespread testing and the prioritization of testing for adults and those with severe illness,” the CDC noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging America’s testing failures, the CDC reported that children comprise 22% of of the population, but only 7.3% of coronavirus cases according the data that has been compiled.

“It is unclear whether children are as susceptible to infection by SARS-CoV-2 compared with adults and whether they can transmit the virus as effectively as adults. Recent evidence suggests that children likely have the same or higher viral loads in their nasopharynx compared with adults and that children can spread the virus effectively in households and camp settings,” the CDC warned.

“Due to community mitigation measures and school closures, transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to and among children may have been reduced in the United States during the pandemic in the spring and early summer of 2020. This may explain the low incidence in children compared with adults. Comparing trends in pediatric infections before and after the return to in-person school and other activities may provide additional understanding about infections in children,” the CDC explained.

While children have lower hospitalization rates than adults, those who are admitted are just as likely to end up in intensive care.

“Recent COVID-19 hospitalization surveillance data shows that the rate of hospitalization among children is low (8.0 per 100,000 population) compared with that in adults (164.5 per 100,000 population), but hospitalization rates in children are increasing. While children have lower rates of mechanical ventilation and death than adults, 1 in 3 children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States were admitted to the intensive care unit, which is the same in adults,” the CDC noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has falsely argued children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full guidance.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Pro-Trump GOP governor rejects president’s executive action to extend unemployment benefits

Published

12 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Washington Post reported that Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is the first state executive to go on record turning down the assistance from President Donald Trump's executive action partially extending unemployment benefits.

"Noem, one of Trump’s most vocal allies, said South Dakota did not need to accept the additional federal jobless aid because workers in the state are being rehired, and its economy is on the mend, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the United States," reported Tony Romm. "'My administration is very grateful for the additional flexibility that this effort would have provided, but South Dakota is in the fortunate position of not needing to accept it,' Noem said in a statement, which noted the state never shut down in response to an outbreak."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

One of Trump’s ex-wives has jumped on the Bill Gates vaccination conspiracy bandwagon: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's second wife, Marla Maples,  has jumped on the conspiracy bandwagon that is accusing Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates of a nefarious plot to enslave mankind via vaccinations containing microships.

That theory suggests that recipients of shots will also have the microchips implanted that  will exert "control over our identities...control over our transactions...and even control over our bodies.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

North Carolina man charged for shooting woman with a BB gun as she mistakenly grabbed his Trump lawn sign

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

On Saturday, Fox 13 Memphis reported that a man in Lincolnton, North Carolina shot a woman in the arm with a BB gun after she mistakenly thought his Trump sign had been put in her brother's yard as a joke, and tried to remove it.

"Peggy Fox told WSOC-TV she saw a political sign in what she thought was her brother’s front yard. When she went to remove it, his 76-year-old neighbor shot her with an air gun, striking her near the elbow," said the report. "Fox said she thought the sign was placed in the yard by a prankster, as her brother never talks about politics. What’s more, the sign was placed closer to her brother’s front door than the neighbor’s house, and the exact property lines were unclear to her."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image