Changes to the Postal Service leave this mail carrier exhausted — yet eager to serve his residents
PHILADELPHIA — He walks hurriedly down the sidewalk, his tattered navy bag swaying back and forth, stuffed with letters, magazines, and small packages.“You’re still the mailman!” says a man in his 60s, nursing a cup of coffee by the bustling Upper Darby, Pa., street.“Yessir!” he replies. It’s Monday, the carrier’s first day back on the job after a week off, and the neighborhood has missed him.He’s proud to be a mail carrier — a position he’s held for two decades — but now that his job has been put at the center of a national debate, he’s been told by his bosses not to talk to reporters. He wan…
Scam alert: Things a COVID contact tracer wouldn’t say
State officials and federal agencies warn there’s a new phone scam circulating: Some callers posing as COVID-19 contact tracers try to pry credit card or bank account information from unsuspecting victims.
The grifters apparently are taking advantage of a genuine public health intervention that’s crucial to stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus: contact tracing.
In one such scheme, detailed in a warning from the Montana attorney general, scammers tell their victims, “I’m calling from your local health department to let you know that you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.” Then they move in for the kill, asking for payment information “before we continue.”
Thousands flee as fast-moving wildfires spread in California
Thousands of people fled their homes in northern California on Wednesday as hundreds of fast-moving wildfires spread across the region, burning houses and leading to the death of a helicopter pilot.
In Vacaville -- a city of about 100,000 people located between the state capital Sacramento and San Francisco -- residents were urged to evacuate during the night as the wind-whipped flames swallowed dozens of homes.
Many were awakened by neighbors or firefighters desperately banging on their doors, and rushed out dressed only in their pajamas. Several suffered burns as they ran for their lives.
2020 Election
Kamala Harris: The ‘Momala’ of her blended American family
Kamala Harris accepted her historic vice presidential nomination Wednesday after being introduced by three of her closest female relatives, a symbol of the central role women have played in her trailblazing life and could have in November's election.
Known as "Momala" to her two step-children, the 55-year-old US senator and daughter of immigrants has embraced her status as the first woman of color on a major party ticket, and outlined a future of possibilities if she and presidential candidate Joe Biden defeat President Donald Trump.
But in the most important speech of her political life she also turned to the women that lifted her up.