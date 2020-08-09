Chaos? Irrelevant? Pandemic shifts Affordable Care Act legal fight
AUSTIN, Texas — A lot has happened since March 2, when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Texas’ bid to strike down the Affordable Care Act.Two days later, Texas discovered its first case of COVID-19, and Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency over the pandemic nine days after that.As the coronavirus spread over the next five months — cutting short more than 161,000 lives nationwide — the toll has changed the tenor of the case before the country’s highest court.Supporters of the wide-ranging law have flooded the court with pleas to preserve the Affordable Care Act, arguing that it …
CBS host rips Trump adviser after his COVID recovery: ‘Not all Americans receive that kind of elite care’
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien called COVID-19 testing in the United States a "miracle" even though the Trump administration has not been able to deliver the 5 million tests per day that it has promised.
After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, O'Brien told CBS host Margaret O'Brien that he feels lucky to be alive.
"I was blessed and had a light case," O'Brien explained. "I want to thank the White House medical team for their great care while I suffered through this virus."
"It's a nasty virus and it's done great damage to our country," he continued. "And my heart goes out to the folks who didn't make it. I was fortunate. But there are a lot of people who didn't make it and there are a lot of people who are suffering greatly."
COVID-19
Many who have died of COVID-19 in Florida’s prisons were eligible for parole
ORLANDO, Fla. — When Florida’s parole board reviewed his case last fall, it had been decades since Stephen “Steve” Maxwell last resembled the “bad boy” sentenced to prison for a crime spree in the 1970s, his longtime friend Nancy Watson said.Maxwell was eligible for parole on robbery, battery and kidnapping charges. The state Commission on Offender Review decided not to grant it at the time, but indicated he would likely be released this December. Instead, Maxwell, 68, died in April from complications of COVID-19 at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell.“I just keep thinking, if only,” W... (more…)
Fox News host: Teachers practicing COVID safety are like ‘George Wallace standing in the school door’
Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday accused teachers who want COVID-19 safety measures of re-enacting Jim Crow-era segregation rules.
Levin made the remarks during a rant about President Donald Trump's executive action on COVID-19 financial relief.
"Democrat governors have shut down this economy from sea to shining sea," Levin opined. "And they like it both ways, the Democrats. They want to lock up everybody like we're lamb in cages and then they want to complain about the economic consequences."
"And then they say, this president, look what he's doing," he continued. "Let me tell you, payback is a bitch. You remember Obama with his phone and his pen. Well, apparently he left his phone and his pen and President Trump picked it up."