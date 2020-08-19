‘Chariots of Fire’ star Ben Cross dies aged 72
British actor Ben Cross, best known for his starring role in the 1981 Oscar-winning sports drama “Chariots of Fire,” died Tuesday aged 72.
Cross, who portrayed Jewish sprinter Harold Abrahams’s battle to overcome anti-Semitism and triumph at the 1924 Olympics, was also known to younger fans as Spock’s father in the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek.”
“Ben passed away suddenly today following a short illness,” Cross’s agent in Los Angeles told AFP. He was reportedly living in Vienna at the time of his death.
Cross, a veteran stage actor born in London, made his big-screen debut alongside Sean Connery and Michael Caine in Richard Attenborough’s 1977 World War II epic “A Bridge Too Far.”
After a successful turn in the London West End debut of the musical “Chicago,” he was cast in “Chariots” along with Ian Holm and John Gielgud.
“Chariots” would go on to win four Academy Awards including best picture — and best original score for its iconic theme — although Cross himself was not nominated.
He continued working across theater, film and TV to the end of his life, playing Sarek in JJ Abrams’ “Star Trek.”
Cross had just finished shooting the thriller “The Devil’s Light,” and will be seen in Netflix’s romantic drama “Last Letter From Your Lover” later this year.
He is survived by two children, Theo and Lauren, who wrote on Facebook that she was “utterly heartbroken.”
“He had been sick for a while but there was a rapid decline over the past week,” she added.
Man causes motorway accidents in Berlin in ‘Islamist’ act: prosecutors
A man has caused a series of motorway accidents in Berlin, injuring six people including three seriously in what German prosecutors Wednesday described as an Islamist act.
The man appears to have had an "Islamist motivation according to our current knowledge", prosecutors told AFP.
Local media reported that the man was a 30-year-old Iraqi who had shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) when getting out of his car after hitting several vehicles around 6:30 pm (1630 GMT) on Tuesday.
Berlin police said the man caused three accidents on the Autobahn 100 in the city's Tempelhof-Schoeneberg district before claiming that a box in his car contained a "dangerous object".
Dying activist Ady Barkan delivers powerful indictment of ‘broken’ US healthcare
Medicare for All activist Ady Barkan, left paralyzed and unable to speak by ALS, delivered a powerful indictment of the "fundamentally broken" for-profit U.S. healthcare system in his remarks at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, decrying a status quo that saddles Americans with massive costs while providing inadequate treatment.
"We live in the richest country in history, and yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right."—Ady Barkan
Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas it risks war
Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel, the army said.
The latest exchange came as Israel warned Hamas it was risking "war" by failing to stop fire balloons being launched across the border.
Egyptian security officials shuttled between the two sides in a bid to end the flare-up which has seen more than a week of rocket and fire balloon attacks from Gaza and nightly Israeli reprisals.
"Earlier tonight, a rocket was fired and during the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," said a military statement released shortly before midnight (2100 GMT).