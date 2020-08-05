Quantcast
Connect with us

CIA ignores request to brief GOP senators trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, Politico reported that the Central Intelligence Agency is ignoring a request to brief the Republican senators mounting an investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

“The spy agency’s resistance comes amid intelligence officials’ deep skepticism of the probe, which is being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and focuses on Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma,” reported Andrew Desiderio and Natasha Bertrand. “Democrats argue the investigation is based on Russian disinformation aimed at tipping the outcome of the election toward President Donald Trump — a charge that Johnson rejects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The episode began earlier this year, when Democrats raised concerns about Johnson’s investigation and the committee asked the FBI to brief senators,” said the report. “The FBI responded by saying the CIA should also participate, according to a person familiar with the matter — a highly unusual ask given that the Homeland Security Committee rarely, if ever, deals with the CIA. On May 14, the Democratic committee staff sent an email to the CIA’s office of congressional affairs detailing the scope of the requested briefing, according to sources who described the email to POLITICO. Republican aides on the panel were copied on the email, which was unclassified. The committee followed up the following day, but the CIA never responded.”

It is unclear why the CIA blew off the request, but the report notes that “Johnson is considered “toxic” by some members of the intelligence community, according to people with direct knowledge of the dynamic.”

President Donald Trump’s efforts in 2019 to pressure the Ukrainian president with military aid to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden ultimately led to his impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr has a ‘tell’ that reveals exactly what he will do to win Trump the election: Former Justice Department spokesperson

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Former Justice Department lawyer Matt Miller said that Attorney General Bill Barr has a "tell" that Miller thinks reveals what Barr will do about his new attempt at a GOP-run Russia investigation.

The MSNBC panel discussion looked back at Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, where he admitted that the White House government appointees have discussions about the 2020 campaign during Cabinet Meetings. Conducting politics under the government is strictly prohibited.

Miller noted that when Barr didn't want to answer Chairman Jerry Nadler's (D-CA) question, it reminded him of a moment at Barr's confirmation hearing where Barr wouldn't answer if

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes had another one of his lawsuits thrown out — this time by a Trump judge

Published

49 mins ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lost another of his efforts to sue the media.

According to the filing, this suit was against Ryan Lizza, who wrote an expose on Nunes' family moving their family farm from Nunes' district in California to Iowa. Nunes, who has claimed his occupation as a "dairy farmer" was outed for not having a dairy farm just months before the 2018 election. Nunes was quick to sue, as he has with Twitter accounts who mock him online for being a "farmer" without having a farm.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has been talking a big game on debates — but he hasn’t even committed to the ones they scheduled

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 5, 2020

By

In recent interviews, President Donald Trump talked a big game about the presidential debates against presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden. The president has even called for an additional debate to happen sooner.

"The one problem I have, the debate's very late. It's at the end of September and a lot of ballots will already be cast by that time," Trump ranted in a "Fox & Friends" interview this week.

“By the time of the first presidential debate on September 29, 2020, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, as many as eight million Americans in 16 states will have already started voting," said Rudy Giuliani who has been negotiating debates for Trump.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image