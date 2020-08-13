Quantcast
CNN fact-checker debunks Pence’s ‘bonkers’ lie about Obama and job creation

1 min ago

Speaking to Fox News, Vice President Mike Pence tried to put a positive spin on the economy — by taking the economic rebound of the past 3 months, and claiming that the raw number of jobs created during that period beats the entirety of job growth in President Barack Obama’s 8-year administration.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tore into this argument as “bonkers,” pointing out that in addition to being a misleading comparison, it’s not even correct on its own terms.


‘Damned evil’: Trump shocks Americans with open boasts about defunding the Post Office before election

6 mins ago

August 13, 2020

President Donald Trump has shocked many Americans with his declaration that he doesn't want to give the United States Postal Service enough funding to count ballots that have been sent via mail.

When asked by Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo about extra funding for the Post Office during a Thursday morning interview, Trump explicitly tied his refusal to give the USPS what it needed with his desire to block mail-in voting.

Trump proposes new rules for shower heads after the president complains about what the water pressure does to his hair

8 mins ago

August 13, 2020

President Donald Trump has a history of complaining about water pressure that he considers inadequate, from toilets to showers. And the Trump administration, Reuters reports, is proposing new rules that would allow shower heads to increase water pressure.

In December 2019, Trump complained about water pressure in toilets, saying, “People are flushing toilets ten times, 15 times as opposed to once.” And recently, during a White House event, Trump complained that water does not come out fast enough when he is taking a shower. Trump told those in attendance, “So, what do you do? You just stand there longer, or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

‘Very cynical and very racist’ Republican operatives are exploiting Kanye West’s mental illness: columnist

13 mins ago

August 13, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Molly Roberts says that the Republicans who are enabling Kanye West's presidential candidacy "are very cynical, very racist and also very wrong."

"Their strategy rests on a misunderstanding both of Black voters and of their own," she writes.

While Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West warned about his bipolar disorder and pleaded with the public to "give grace" to individuals like him, Republicans have appropriated West’s electoral cause as their own are offering a "mixture of enablement and exploitation," according to Roberts.

"This gambit wouldn’t be happening if West were in better health, because it’s much easier to persuade a billionaire with zero political experience to fork over legal fees for catapulting him over the finish line to nowhere, just as the clock is running out, when he’s struggling to maintain his balance," Roberts writes. "And it also wouldn’t be happening if West weren’t Black, because the thinking behind this old-fashioned, third-party ploy relies on reducing both the candidate and his imaginary supporters to their race."

