CNN fact-checker debunks Pence’s ‘bonkers’ lie about Obama and job creation
Speaking to Fox News, Vice President Mike Pence tried to put a positive spin on the economy — by taking the economic rebound of the past 3 months, and claiming that the raw number of jobs created during that period beats the entirety of job growth in President Barack Obama’s 8-year administration.
We’ve created more jobs in the last 3 months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama created in their 8 years in office. pic.twitter.com/kwk5YhL3TJ
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 13, 2020
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale tore into this argument as “bonkers,” pointing out that in addition to being a misleading comparison, it’s not even correct on its own terms.
This claim is bonkers.
1) He's starting after a loss of 22M jobs, counting only the 9M added back
2) *Even if you accept his premise*, which you shouldn't, economy added more jobs (11M) under Obama. (And Obama inherited deep recession; gain was more than 15M from 2010 low) pic.twitter.com/LHe399Qo0E
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 13, 2020