Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN graphic hilariously undermines RNC Convention claim — and viewers can’t stop laughing

Published

6 mins ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The graphic CNN was airing during a Republican National Committee Convention completely undermined the argument made by the speaker on stage.

During the second night of the RNC Convention, former Florida AG and Trump defense attorney Pam Bondi took the stage to argue against “nepotism” by former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the same time, CNN was previewing upcoming speakers, which included Tiffany Trump, her half brother Eric Trump and the president’s third wife, first lady Melania Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about the situation:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

CNN graphic hilarious undermines RNC Convention claim — and viewers can’t stop laughing

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The graphic CNN was airing during a Republican National Committee Convention completely undermined the argument made by the speaker on stage.

During the second night of the RNC Convention, former Florida AG and Trump defense attorney Pam Bondi took the stage to argue against "nepotism" by former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the same time, CNN was previewing upcoming speakers, which included Tiffany Trump, her half brother Eric Trump and the president's third wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Pam Bondi talking about Biden nepotism ahead of an exciting lineup of speakers who are totally there for their own talents! pic.twitter.com/3MKRjZS190

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: The Lincoln Project offers realtime analysis of RNC Convention

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

The founders of The Lincoln Project announced they will be joined by special guests for live analysis of the second night of the Republican National Committee Convention.

Speakers will include first lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Two of Donald Trump's children will be speaking. Eric Trump from Trump's first marriage will take the stage, as will his half-sister Tiffany from the president's second marriage.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi are also to take the stage.

Anti-abortion activist Mary Ann Mendoza was on the schedule, but her speech was canceled after she pushed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

RNC selling ad space during Melania Trump’s speech delivered from the White House

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Republicans are displaying the names of donors on the chyron of their convention video feed during first lady Melania Trump's RNC Convention speech, which she will deliver from the White House.

Ads are being run, including on Raw Story, with the text "Get your name displayed live during the 2020 GOP Convention," the ads reads, with a picture of Melania Trump on an ancient television.

"Our wonderful First Lady, Melania Trump, wants to broadcast the names of the President’s TOP supporters online during her speech at the 2020 GOP Convention," the fundraising page reads.

Continue Reading
 
 