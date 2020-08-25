CNN graphic hilariously undermines RNC Convention claim — and viewers can’t stop laughing

The graphic CNN was airing during a Republican National Committee Convention completely undermined the argument made by the speaker on stage.

During the second night of the RNC Convention, former Florida AG and Trump defense attorney Pam Bondi took the stage to argue against “nepotism” by former Vice President Joe Biden.

At the same time, CNN was previewing upcoming speakers, which included Tiffany Trump, her half brother Eric Trump and the president’s third wife, first lady Melania Trump.

Pam Bondi talking about Biden nepotism ahead of an exciting lineup of speakers who are totally there for their own talents! pic.twitter.com/3MKRjZS190 — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) August 26, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about the situation:

Pam Bondi is currently complaining about nepotism as she supports a man who inherited a fortune from his father and hired his daughter's husband as a senior adviser #RNC2020 — Niles Edward Francis (@NilesGApol) August 26, 2020

This was a speech against nepotism. pic.twitter.com/Kgdqwv2mTF — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) August 26, 2020

Pam Bondi continues to accuse Joe and Hunter Biden of nepotism even as Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner serve as senior advisers to the president and sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr. profit from U.S. business ventures around the world. #RNC2020 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 26, 2020

As Pam Bondi accuses the Bidens of nepotism, note the GOP speaker lineup beneath her. pic.twitter.com/J4IEPWu3E1 — 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙜𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙮 (@Jose_Pagliery) August 26, 2020

RNC seriously followed up Pam Bondi's anti-nepotism speech with one given by the president's daughter Amazing — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) August 26, 2020

Tonight's RNC featured speeches about the dangers of nepotism. Unrelated, here's who's speaking next. pic.twitter.com/aK50t9bf5w — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) August 26, 2020

-Speech by Pam Bondi, about the evils of nepotism, FOLLOWED BY -Speech by Tiffany Trump. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) August 26, 2020

I can't believe they followed Bondi's anti-nepotism remarks with Tiffany Trump, not bothering to insert a speaker between them. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 26, 2020

Did somebody say nepotism?! pic.twitter.com/1ktnaPQ2Ln — Gelareh Mansouri (@Gelareh_MA) August 26, 2020

So now Pam Bondi is talking about supposed nepotism- care to look at trump and his whole family and buddies? Nevermind the fact Bondi gave up on a case against trump after he gave her some $. Also married 3 times while railing against same sex marriage…#onlythebestpeople — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 26, 2020

Talk about hypocrisy! PamBondi lambasting Biden’s nepotism with Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Melania Trump coming up next at the convention … pic.twitter.com/vqyj9l8aJQ — Person Woman Man Camera TV in Carolina (@Elaineplaywrite) August 26, 2020

