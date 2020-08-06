Quantcast
CNN VP rips ‘really gross’ attack on Joe Biden’s Catholic faith by right-wing website

Published

21 mins ago

on

Following President Donald Trump’s claim that former Vice President Joe Biden wants to “hurt God,” CNN was quick to note that Biden is in fact a lifelong, practicing Catholic.

But that did not satisfy The Daily Caller, a right-wing website co-founded by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — which sent a press inquiry to CNN communications official Matt Dornic, attacking Biden’s religious beliefs.

Dornic proceeded to post the message on Twitter, calling it “really gross” — and pointing out that the Catholic faith gives Biden broad leeway to follow his personal conscience.

2020 Election

The Lincoln Project trolls Trump with new video on America’s rising COVID-19 death toll

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's bungled response to the coronavirus pandemic is increasingly becoming a major campaign issue in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, Trump taunted his detractors by reposting a video imagining him running for re-election for over 100 years, in violation of the constitution as currently written.

pic.twitter.com/JDS4zUXXJG

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Students suspended after sharing photos of packed hallways at Georgia high school: report

Published

60 mins ago

on

August 6, 2020

By

According to BuzzFeed News, two students at a Georgia high school say they were suspended after they posted photos and videos of crowded hallways at their school to social media.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, one student said the school suspended her for five days for violating school polices that state "that I used my phone in the hallway without permission, used my phone for social media, and posting pictures of minors without consent.”

“Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed," she wrote in a tweet with one photo. "This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate."

