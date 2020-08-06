CNN VP rips ‘really gross’ attack on Joe Biden’s Catholic faith by right-wing website

Following President Donald Trump’s claim that former Vice President Joe Biden wants to “hurt God,” CNN was quick to note that Biden is in fact a lifelong, practicing Catholic.

But that did not satisfy The Daily Caller, a right-wing website co-founded by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson — which sent a press inquiry to CNN communications official Matt Dornic, attacking Biden’s religious beliefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dornic proceeded to post the message on Twitter, calling it “really gross” — and pointing out that the Catholic faith gives Biden broad leeway to follow his personal conscience.

This is really gross. pic.twitter.com/0nxsfZx22A — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) August 6, 2020

Except people can identify with a faith while not agreeing with all doctrines entirely. There’s a range of thought in Catholicism, and that’s always been the case. Separately, Catholic teaching places great emphasis on the notion of conscience. — Matthew Hughes (@matthewhughes) August 6, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT