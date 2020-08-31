CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for campaign of ‘law and order’ stoking ‘un-American’ violence
On CNN Monday evening, Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for defending right-wing violence even as he tried to cast himself as a candidate of “law and order.”
“It seems this is just about scaring his base enough to win the election. And I have to tell you, whatever the polls say, it may work,” said Cuomo. “The big question is, at what price? He is now literally painting a man who supports him as a victim, at the same time the police are calling him a murderer.”
“Is this law and order?” said Cuomo. “Backing a 17-year-old who came to town in out of state, with a gun that was illegal for him to carry openly, who shot and killed people, only to have police have him walk by as the crowd shouted what he had done? What about the two people who were killed at the scene? You don’t have to guess about them, they’re dead. They were white too, maybe not Trump supporters like the shooter, but think about it, how can our president believe that painting this shooter as a victim is good for our country? How does that not encourage more of what the local police called vigilantism.”
“The violence in the streets … [it’s] un-American,” said Cuomo. “All politicians should be loud and clear about that, it shouldn’t be a point of division. This president has chosen to make racial equality an opposing force to his own political cause. He also defended supporters who shot paint balls at protesters in Portland saying, paint is a defensive mechanism. Blaming Biden, who is not in office, for what is happening while Trump is in office.”
“In 60 some days, you’re going to have to decide what will make it better, that has to be our collective cause,” said Cuomo.
Watch below:
Trump is going to Kenosha to ‘change the subject’ — even if it encourages violence: Obama strategist
On CNN Monday, former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod tore into President Donald Trump's upcoming trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin — even though local officials don't want him there.
"This press briefing was ostensibly scheduled around the issue of COVID," said Axelrod. "He spent two minutes on COVID, which has killed 183,000 people in this country, and then ripped into a tirade about Joe Biden and the 'left-wing mobs' and Biden being a tool of the left-wing mobs."
"I think it really reflects his strategy in this campaign," said Axelrod. "He's in a bad position because he's widely perceived as having mishandled this virus, which is an epic tragedy for this country. The economy is in a hole. He wanted to run on it. It's in a hole right now. He has to change the subject, and this is how he has chosen to change the subject ... we did not hear one word today from the president condemning his supporters. He portrayed them as wholesome people expressing themselves. There was a caravan a mile long that went into the city of Portland with the intent purpose of creating trouble, and trouble came. Kyle Rittenhouse went to Kenosha with a semiautomatic weapon. What did people think was going to happen?"
‘Pool boy’ breaks down Jerry Falwell Jr’s ‘predatory behavior’ in CNN interview
Giancarlo Granda, the former pool attendant who earlier this month made explosive allegations against former Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., opened up about his experience during a CNN interview on Monday.
While talking with CNN host Alisyn Camerota, Granda accused Falwell and his wife, Becki Falwell, of engaging in "predatory behavior," and he claimed that the former Liberty University boss would regularly threaten him if he told anyone about his sexual relationship with the family.
Granda also said that Falwell regularly "instructed me to lie" when contacted by reporters, while also claiming that Falwell made secret recordings of him that he used to keep him from going public.