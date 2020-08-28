CNN’s Jim Sciutto unnerved by infectious disease expert’s new COVID-19 projections

CNN host Jim Sciutto appeared unnerved on Friday when an infectious disease expert warned that the novel coronavirus pandemic could very well get worse in the coming months.
In an interview with Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Sciutto asked him to explain why he fears that “the next six months can make what we have experienced so far seem like a warm-up to a greater catastrophe.”
Osterholm then methodically laid out the reasons why the COVID-19 crisis is poised to intensify.
“Remember only 8 percent to 10 percent of the U.S. population has been infected to date,” he explained. “So this coronavirus forest fire has a lot of wood left to burn and we’re the wood, people not infected with the virus.”
He then pointed out how college campuses are seeing rapid rises in infections, and he said that seems likely to get worse once more public schools reopen in the fall.
He also expected the situation to get worse as the weather got colder and more Americans were forced indoors.
“Indoor air has always been our challenge with this virus and what are we doing? We’re going there,” he said. “You add that all up, that’s a problem.”
“Goodness gracious,” Sciutto replied.
Watch the video below.
