Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN’s Jim Sciutto unnerved by infectious disease expert’s new COVID-19 projections

Published

8 mins ago

on

CNN host Jim Sciutto appeared unnerved on Friday when an infectious disease expert warned that the novel coronavirus pandemic could very well get worse in the coming months.

In an interview with Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Sciutto asked him to explain why he fears that “the next six months can make what we have experienced so far seem like a warm-up to a greater catastrophe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Osterholm then methodically laid out the reasons why the COVID-19 crisis is poised to intensify.

“Remember only 8 percent to 10 percent of the U.S. population has been infected to date,” he explained. “So this coronavirus forest fire has a lot of wood left to burn and we’re the wood, people not infected with the virus.”

He then pointed out how college campuses are seeing rapid rises in infections, and he said that seems likely to get worse once more public schools reopen in the fall.

He also expected the situation to get worse as the weather got colder and more Americans were forced indoors.

“Indoor air has always been our challenge with this virus and what are we doing? We’re going there,” he said. “You add that all up, that’s a problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Goodness gracious,” Sciutto replied.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘A Trump is a Trump’: Melania’s former friend explains why she turned on the first lady

Published

1 min ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Melania Trump's former friend explained why she was willing to reveal damaging details against the first lady and her husband in a new tell-all book.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff will publish “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” on Tuesday, and she gave a preview interview to ABC's "Good Morning America" why she had turned on her former friend.

"I gave Melania the benefit of the doubt that -- you know, she was my friend," Wolkoff said. "She was different than Donald was."

But she said things had changed since the couple moved into the White House.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jim Sciutto unnerved by infectious disease expert’s new COVID-19 projections

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

CNN host Jim Sciutto appeared unnerved on Friday when an infectious disease expert warned that the novel coronavirus pandemic could very well get worse in the coming months.

In an interview with Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Sciutto asked him to explain why he fears that "the next six months can make what we have experienced so far seem like a warm-up to a greater catastrophe."

Osterholm then methodically laid out the reasons why the COVID-19 crisis is poised to intensify.

"Remember only 8 percent to 10 percent of the U.S. population has been infected to date," he explained. "So this coronavirus forest fire has a lot of wood left to burn and we're the wood, people not infected with the virus."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘A total wipeout’: Former senior Trump officials see no path to victory in November

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

According to a report at Politico, former officials who held senior positions in Donald Trump's White House are privately -- and not so privately -- stating that they don't see him winning re-election in November, with one going so far as to say the president may be facing a "total wipeout."

With the Republican convention now in the rearview mirror, both the Trump and Democratic presidential Joe Biden's campaigns will now go into overdrive but some conservatives who worked for Trump claim there is a strong undercurrent of Republicans who have already abandoned the president.

Continue Reading
 
 