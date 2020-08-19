Colin Powell: ‘I support Joe Biden for the Presidency of the United States’
Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell is expected to endorse Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden at Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention. Democratic convention organizers released an excerpt of Powell’s remarks ahead of schedule.
“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States,” Powell will say.
Powell stated his support of the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2020.
“I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”
He added at the time, “I think what we’re seeing now, this massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”
Watch below for an excerpt of the speech Powell will give Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.
‘This is what collusion looks like’: GOP-led Senate report ‘far more devastating’ than Mueller probe
The Senate Intelligence Committee's final report on its bipartisan Russia investigation revealed even more numerous contacts between President Donald Trump's advisers and Russian operatives than former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
The committee, which is chaired by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Tuesday released its fifth and final report, totaling nearly 1,000 pages, following a three-year bipartsian investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. The report documents the extent to which Russia sought to influence the election — and members of Trump's team welcoming their assistance.
Watch Maddow, Wallace and Reid break down ‘strategically brilliant’ Day 2 of the DNC Convention
MSNBC anchors Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Joy Reid were socially distanced but in the same studio for analysis of the second night of the Democratic National Committee Convention.
"The biographical focus tonight on Jill and Joe Biden is so emotional and the video presentations, in particular, they did talking about that and the personal stuff is so emotional in part because so much of their family history is tied up in real serious, emotionally difficult loss that they are good at talking about," Maddow noted.
"It was also much better produced than I think last night was, just in terms of our experience of it moving, don't you think?" Maddow asked.
John Kerry slams Trump for his ‘blooper-reel’ foreign policy that makes America the butt of jokes overseas
Former Secretary of State John Kerry blasted President Donald Trump's foreign policy during a Tuesday night speech at the Democratic National Committee Convention.
"We aren't exceptional because we bluster that we are. We are exceptional because we do exceptional things," Kerry said.
“Donald Trump pretends Russia didn’t attack our elections. And now, he does nothing about Russia putting a bounty on our troops ... The only person he’s interested in defending is himself," he charged.
"When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission – it’s a blooper reel. He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at," Kerry suggested.