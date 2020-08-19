Quantcast
Colin Powell: ‘I support Joe Biden for the Presidency of the United States’

Published

1 min ago

on

Colin Powell (Screen Grab)

Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell is expected to endorse Democratic 2020 candidate Joe Biden at Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention. Democratic convention organizers released an excerpt of Powell’s remarks ahead of schedule.

“I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States,” Powell will say.

Powell stated his support of the presumptive Democratic nominee in June 2020.

“I certainly cannot in any way support President Trump this year,” Powell told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

He added at the time, “I think what we’re seeing now, this massive protest movement I have ever seen in my life, I think it suggests the country is getting wise to this and we’re not going to put up with it anymore.”

Watch below for an excerpt of the speech Powell will give Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention.


