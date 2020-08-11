Quantcast
Columnist throws Mike Pence’s own words back in his face to show how he ‘sold his soul’ to Trump

13 mins ago

In an op-ed published at AZ Central this Tuesday, EJ Montini writes that Vice President Mike Pence’s current role as one of President Trump most devoted enablers and supporters is a far cry from his previous days as a radio host who praised the virtues of religious faith and moral character. Now, he’s “sold his soul to a serial adulterer who has gleefully violated just about all of the other commandments as well.”

Pence is traveling to Arizona this Tuesday to drum up the Mormon vote for Trump — an attempt to convince a religious demographic of Trump’s “moral leadership” in spite of his infamous history of immorality, Montini writes.

“A man caught up in a fraudulent schemes like his “university,” which have harmed thousands and cost millions to settle lawsuits.A man accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than a dozen women,” writes Montini, speaking of Trump. “A man who cheated on his first wife with his second, and who, according to The Wall Street Journal, cheated on his third with a porn star only a few months after his youngest son was born.”

Montini noted that Pence had previously described the presidency as “the repository of all of our highest hopes and ideals and values.” While railing against Bill Clinton’s affair, Pence also said “that the seventh commandment contained in the Ten Commandments is still a big deal.”

“I maintain that other than promises that we make of fidelity in our faith, the promises that we make to our spouses and to our children, the promises that we make in churches and in synagogues and marriage ceremonies around this, it’s the most important promise you’ll ever make. And holding people accountable to those promises and holding people accountable to respecting the promises that other people make, I, to me, what could possibly be a bigger deal than that in this country?” Pence added.

Montini concluded that Pence now sees keeping his job as a bigger deal than maintaining fidelity and respecting promises.

Read the full op-ed over at AZ Central.


Trump could face more legal trouble after group finds evidence he inflated the value of his golf resorts

6 mins ago

August 11, 2020

An investigation into President Donald Trump's financial information has uncovered that the president lied about the value of his Scottish and Irish golf resorts.

Politico reported Tuesday that three of his resorts had an intentionally inflated value in six years of financial records given to the U.S. government. Now, the American Democracy Legal Fund (ADLF), the group behind the finding wants to know why.

"Trump claimed the resorts — Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen and Trump Turnberry, both in Scotland, and Trump Doonbeg in Ireland — brought in a total of about $179 million in revenue on U.S. documents where he is supposed to list his personal income," wrote Politico's Anita Kumar. "Records in the United Kingdom and Ireland indicate the resorts‘ revenues were millions of dollars less — about $152 million — and show they actually lost $77 million after accounting for expenses."

’Why didn’t Putin take it?’: Biomedical doctor explains why Russia’s vaccine ‘is a dangerous thing for them to do’

44 mins ago

August 11, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged that his country has come up with the first coronavirus vaccine and that he has tested it on his daughter, who evidently was diagnosed with the deadly disease. It was eventually revealed that the vaccine is only in the first phase of testing, which is behind where other vaccines are in the testing phases.

Speaking to MSNBC's Joshua Johnson, Dr. William Haseltine, an infectious diseases expert who founded two research departments on HIV/AIDS and cancer, questioned the viability of the so-called Russian vaccine.

"First, my comment on the Russian vaccine, they call it Sputnik 5, which is harkening back to their first satellite," said the doctor. "I would recall it Afghanistan 2, remembering their deadly foray into the Middle East. This is a dangerous thing for them to do for their people and the rest of the world. I would rather have seen Putin take it than give it to his daughter, for example. Why didn't he take it, if he thinks it's so safe? We don't know, and they can't know that it's safe and effective.

