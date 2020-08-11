Columnist throws Mike Pence’s own words back in his face to show how he ‘sold his soul’ to Trump

In an op-ed published at AZ Central this Tuesday, EJ Montini writes that Vice President Mike Pence’s current role as one of President Trump most devoted enablers and supporters is a far cry from his previous days as a radio host who praised the virtues of religious faith and moral character. Now, he’s “sold his soul to a serial adulterer who has gleefully violated just about all of the other commandments as well.”

Pence is traveling to Arizona this Tuesday to drum up the Mormon vote for Trump — an attempt to convince a religious demographic of Trump’s “moral leadership” in spite of his infamous history of immorality, Montini writes.

“A man caught up in a fraudulent schemes like his “university,” which have harmed thousands and cost millions to settle lawsuits.A man accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than a dozen women,” writes Montini, speaking of Trump. “A man who cheated on his first wife with his second, and who, according to The Wall Street Journal, cheated on his third with a porn star only a few months after his youngest son was born.”

Montini noted that Pence had previously described the presidency as “the repository of all of our highest hopes and ideals and values.” While railing against Bill Clinton’s affair, Pence also said “that the seventh commandment contained in the Ten Commandments is still a big deal.”

“I maintain that other than promises that we make of fidelity in our faith, the promises that we make to our spouses and to our children, the promises that we make in churches and in synagogues and marriage ceremonies around this, it’s the most important promise you’ll ever make. And holding people accountable to those promises and holding people accountable to respecting the promises that other people make, I, to me, what could possibly be a bigger deal than that in this country?” Pence added.

Montini concluded that Pence now sees keeping his job as a bigger deal than maintaining fidelity and respecting promises.

Read the full op-ed over at AZ Central.