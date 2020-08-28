Columnist zeroes in on the ‘biggest deceptions of all’ in Trump’s RNC speech
During this year’s Republican National Convention, the fact-checkers at MSNBC and CNN kept very busy thanks to all of the lies and distortions that came from the speakers — including President Donald Trump. Greg Sargent, in his Washington Post column, stresses that although Trump told a variety of lies during the convention, the ones that stand out centered on the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump’s message, according to Sargent, has gone from “I alone can fix it” in 2016 to “I don’t take responsibility at all” — which, the liberal columnist notes, were his exact words when, in March, he was “evading any responsibility for what turned out to be only one of many disastrous failures on coronavirus.” For Trump, Sargent emphasizes, “I don’t take any responsibility at all” has become a doctrine and an “unmistakable declaration of what to expect from a second term.”
Sargent notes that Trump’s speech at the RNC on Thursday night “contained countless big lies and distortions” — from claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is pushing a “socialist agenda” that will “destroy” the “American way of life” to promising to protect health coverage for preexisting health conditions even though Trump “has tried to destroy the Affordable Care Act and continues to do so.” But Trump’s “biggest deception of all,” according to Sargent, “concerns what he didn’t say and what he didn’t acknowledge” about the coronavirus pandemic.
“Trump’s acknowledgment of the existence of the virus essentially treated his handling of it as uniformly a success story, one in which it has largely been defeated,” Sargent writes — adding that the Trump has “vastly inflated our testing” and “falsely claimed” that the United States has “the lowest fatality rate of any major country” when, in fact, “we’ve seen nearly 180,000 deaths, and we continue to see approximately 1000 daily deaths.”
Sargent adds that Trump has also downplayed the economic toll that coronavirus has taken in the U.S. The Post columnist notes that during his RNC speech, Trump “hailed ‘over 9 million jobs’ gained in the last three months, which insultingly memory-holes that over 22 million jobs were lost — and we’re still 13 million jobs down. As Paul Krugman details, the current spread unleashed by Trump-urged reopenings has produced another economic pullback.”
The COVID-19 death count, according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, has grown even higher since the Post published Sargent’s column on Friday morning. Hopkins, as of Friday afternoon, was reporting a death count of 181,092 for the U.S. and 832,918 worldwide — which bears out Sargent’s warning about how rapidly the number of deaths from the pandemic continues to increase.
“The journey of the Trump presidency has taken us from the false promise of ‘I alone can fix it’ to the reality of ‘I don’t take responsibility at all,’” Sargent writes. “Trump didn’t ‘fix it’ — he smashed just about everything he touched.”
2020 Election
Trump grants pardon to Alice Johnson one day after she praises him in RNC primetime speech: ‘God bless President Trump’
President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon granted a full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, less than 24 hours after she all but endorsed him him in a speech during the final night of the Republican National Convention.
Here's the President with Johnson just an hour ago:
Trump has completely politicized his pardon power. Here he is framing a pardon for Alice Johnson around her showing at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/h9fp2RtRks
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020
2020 Election
The Republican National Convention: Even more dangerous than 4 years ago
The 2016 Republican National Convention was filled with chants of “lock her up” and “build that wall,” packed with fear-mongering and often openly racist messages.
The 2020 convention has clearly been designed to convey a different message, highlighting speakers of colour and showcasing U.S. President Donald Trump’s pardons and his granting of citizenship to people of colour.
2020 Election
‘Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually’: Senior Trump official brushes off criticism of maskless crowd at RNC
"This is Covid denial on another level entirely."
A White House official's flippant response to concerns about the maskless crowds of attendees at the Republican National Convention—and the GOP's ignoring of the coronavirus's horrific toll—have sparked widespread outrage this week.
"Everybody is going to catch this thing eventually," a senior White House official told CNN's Jim Acosta Thursday.
Reporting on the fourth night of the convention, Acosta said, "We not only heard a lot of gaslighting tonight, we possibly saw and witnessed some superspreading from this event."