Comedian uses Trump supporters’ ‘conservative logic’ to defend the most evil people in history

Published

20 mins ago

on

Milwaukee, Wisconsin / USA - January 14th, 2020: Many supporters of 45th United States American President Donald Trump attended the Make America Great Again Rally at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Comedian Greg Larsen on Monday challenged his Twitter followers to name some of the most evil people in history — and he’d use the logic of Trump supporters to defend them.

One of the first historical villains mentioned was the serpent from the Garden of Eden who enticed Adam and Eve to defy God by eating of the fruit of knowledge.

“So what is the standard for evil here? Recommending someone eat fruit?” Larsen wrote in defense of the serpent. “So if I’m a waiter and you say ‘what would you recommend?’ and I say ‘the fruit salad is quite good’ am I now evil?”

Another follower asked Larsen to defend the infamously bloodthirsty Romanian ruler Vlad the Impaler.

“Of course the left are going to get hysterical because he has the word ‘Impaler’ in his name,” he wrote. “But facts don’t care about your feelings. Were you there? How do you know he wasn’t called the impaler for impaling a cob of corn onto some corn holders and the media spun the story?”

Larsen also delivered a stirring defense of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

“Great now the left is trying to besmirch a man who literally worked at CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS helping to cheer up sick kids by being a clown!” he wrote. “Is there any low that the left won’t sink to, attacking a children’s entertainer? It’s just sad.”

Check out some more of Larsen’s defenses of evil people below.

