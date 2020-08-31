Comedian uses Trump supporters’ ‘conservative logic’ to defend the most evil people in history

Comedian Greg Larsen on Monday challenged his Twitter followers to name some of the most evil people in history — and he’d use the logic of Trump supporters to defend them.

One of the first historical villains mentioned was the serpent from the Garden of Eden who enticed Adam and Eve to defy God by eating of the fruit of knowledge.

“So what is the standard for evil here? Recommending someone eat fruit?” Larsen wrote in defense of the serpent. “So if I’m a waiter and you say ‘what would you recommend?’ and I say ‘the fruit salad is quite good’ am I now evil?”

Another follower asked Larsen to defend the infamously bloodthirsty Romanian ruler Vlad the Impaler.

“Of course the left are going to get hysterical because he has the word ‘Impaler’ in his name,” he wrote. “But facts don’t care about your feelings. Were you there? How do you know he wasn’t called the impaler for impaling a cob of corn onto some corn holders and the media spun the story?”

Larsen also delivered a stirring defense of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

“Great now the left is trying to besmirch a man who literally worked at CHILDREN’S HOSPITALS helping to cheer up sick kids by being a clown!” he wrote. “Is there any low that the left won’t sink to, attacking a children’s entertainer? It’s just sad.”

Check out some more of Larsen’s defenses of evil people below.

Only the left could spin it so that a man WHO GAVE OUT A FREE DRINK OF KOOL-AID TO ALL HIS PEOPLE is somehow evil. You’re literally attacking a man for giving people a refreshing drink. The left really is desperate now. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

So science experiments are evil now? I suppose you think the people making the covid-19 vaccine are evil too? You’ll twist any action to suit the leftist narrative. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

He acted in self defence against big government. Should he be crucified for being a patriot and caring about his country? Is loving your country a crime now? — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

Show me literally one photo, one piece of footage, literally anything of Kim Jong Un killing anyone, or doing anything bad to anyone. I’ll wait. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

He brought in an economic golden age for Zimbabwe. He didn’t just inflate the economy, he HYPER inflated the economy! Average citizens had literally millions of dollars in banknotes! You’d have to be a crazy leftist doing mental gymnastics to think that was a bad thing. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

It’s just sad that the left are clasping at such straws that they would attack a company for selling leaves. That’s literally all they did they sold some dried leaves and somehow in the twisted mind of the leftist that makes them evil. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

I sent someone a package in the mail the other day. So now I suppose I’m a criminal too? You want to take away a man’s rights because he sent someone something in the mail???? — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

Another example of class warfare. The left hate him because through hard work he became rich. It’s an obvious attempt by leftists to crucify him in the mainstream media without one shred of proof. I have literally not seen one shred of proof of his guilt. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

Stalin was such a hero that he stood his ground and managed to defend himself against MILLIONS of thugs in self-defense. He committed so much self defense they built statues of him. But the left hate him because MouSTache mAN bAD!!! — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

Big fan of rubber which is recyclable. Created jobs, industry, loved family values so much that he even let young children work alongside their parents. Sure some people died but everyone dies eventually. but how many more would have died if crooked Hillary had been in charge? — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

He reacted in self-defense to violent communists who were destroying Germany. People say he hated Jews, but if he hated them so much why did he give them all work in special camps he made just for them? The leftist narrative just falls apart when you examine the facts — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

Sick people die. That’s just a fact of life. A doctor is around sick people. It sounds like the left twisting facts to suit their narrative. Plus how many people did Obama kill with Obamacare? Why isn’t Obama in jail for murder? — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020

The man went to the cops to report a crime. End of story. He did nothing wrong he was just a responsible citizen. — Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) August 31, 2020