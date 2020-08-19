Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative Bill Kristol tells Republicans endorsing Biden to put their money where their mouth is

Published

1 min ago

on

Bill Kristol speaks to ABC News (screen grab)

A slate of Republicans is rushing to endorse Vice President Joe Biden despite the difference in party. But conservative Bill Kristol asked a probing question that implies those GOP members should put that endorsement into action.

“Could a sane, unintimidated, and ambitious GOP member of the House announce her or his break with leadership on this issue, work against the whip to get votes in support of funding the Post Office, and lay the groundwork for a challenge for leadership post-Trump?” he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the House plans to hold hearings with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who personally authorized the shutdown and dismantling of sorting machines necessary for mail to be processed. It’s the reason Americans see slowdowns in getting much-needed checks, veterans are being forced to go without prescriptions and Americans are terrified that they’ll have to risk their own health to stand in line for hours and vote instead of being able to cast an absentee ballot.

If Republicans believe what they say when they talk about putting Americans first, it’s time they stand up to Trump on policies that are hurting those Americans. For those no longer in office, their voices hold weight with their existing members. If they make a call to a member of the House or the U.S. Senate to complain about the U.S. Postal Service, chances are, they’ll at least take the call.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

GOP’s Charlie Dent endorses Biden: ‘Never thought a Republican president would cozy up to Putin’

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper this Wednesday, ex-Republican congressman Charlie Dent threw his support behind 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Dent says his stance isn't about "right or left" or "ideology."

"For me it's about right or wrong," he said. "Stability versus instability, security versus insecurity, normal versus abnormal."

Tapper asked Dent what he'd say to Republicans who reject his endorsement of Biden.

"I'd say to them, let talk about national security," Dent said. "I never thought in my wildest dreams that a Republican president would be cozying up to somebody like Vladimir Putin and advancing his foreign policy objectives in Europe and the Middle East."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist schools Trump on the real reason for the rolling blackouts in California

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen explained that the real reason that California is experiencing rolling blackouts again has nothing to do with American-made fuels as President Donald Trump thinks.

Taking to Twitter, the president claimed that the rolling blackouts were due to Democrats and that he gave Americans energy independence.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1295792202526973952

The reality is that the western United States is seeing a heatwave that already set a new record for 130 degrees being among the hottest temperatures recorded on record.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

More firenadoes feared as raging California blazes create their own ‘self-contained weather systems’

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

As wildfires burn across California, videos of an unnerving phenomenon called "fire tornadoes" are circulating the internet. According to Bloomberg, fire tornadoes are the result of self-contained weather systems that cause an updraft that draws in winds.

"If the blaze is big enough, the rising air can create a billowing pyrocumulus, or fire cloud, that can stir dry lightning and even push more wind into the mix. The dense cloud can resembles an erupting volcano’s plume," Bloomberg reports.

Continue Reading
 
 