Conservative Bill Kristol tells Republicans endorsing Biden to put their money where their mouth is

A slate of Republicans is rushing to endorse Vice President Joe Biden despite the difference in party. But conservative Bill Kristol asked a probing question that implies those GOP members should put that endorsement into action.

“Could a sane, unintimidated, and ambitious GOP member of the House announce her or his break with leadership on this issue, work against the whip to get votes in support of funding the Post Office, and lay the groundwork for a challenge for leadership post-Trump?” he asked.

Currently, the House plans to hold hearings with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who personally authorized the shutdown and dismantling of sorting machines necessary for mail to be processed. It’s the reason Americans see slowdowns in getting much-needed checks, veterans are being forced to go without prescriptions and Americans are terrified that they’ll have to risk their own health to stand in line for hours and vote instead of being able to cast an absentee ballot.

If Republicans believe what they say when they talk about putting Americans first, it’s time they stand up to Trump on policies that are hurting those Americans. For those no longer in office, their voices hold weight with their existing members. If they make a call to a member of the House or the U.S. Senate to complain about the U.S. Postal Service, chances are, they’ll at least take the call.