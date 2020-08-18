Quantcast
Conservative calls new Senate Russia findings ‘everything but a signed and notarized confession’ from Trump

Published

13 mins ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: By Nicole S Glass/Shutterstock)

Conservative Bush speechwriter David Frum took to Twitter after the release of the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee findings of the Russia investigation. The committee found evidence that there was coordination between the Russians and President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Frum described it as being “everything but a signed and notarized confession” from Trump.

He’s not alone, Fordham University Law Professor Jed Shugerman called it “the face-palming eye-rolling SMDH’ing friends we made along the way.”

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance explained that in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, he was bound by evidence that would be admissible in court to reach a conclusion. So, while he couldn’t prove the coordination, “the GOP gave Trump a pass on soliciting, accepting and benefiting from Russian help to win. Fail.”

