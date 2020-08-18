Conservative calls new Senate Russia findings ‘everything but a signed and notarized confession’ from Trump

Conservative Bush speechwriter David Frum took to Twitter after the release of the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee findings of the Russia investigation. The committee found evidence that there was coordination between the Russians and President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Frum described it as being “everything but a signed and notarized confession” from Trump.

Everything but a signed and notarized confession. https://t.co/lTu0X6mjRq — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 18, 2020

He’s not alone, Fordham University Law Professor Jed Shugerman called it “the face-palming eye-rolling SMDH’ing friends we made along the way.”

Underrated tweet — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) August 18, 2020

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance explained that in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, he was bound by evidence that would be admissible in court to reach a conclusion. So, while he couldn’t prove the coordination, “the GOP gave Trump a pass on soliciting, accepting and benefiting from Russian help to win. Fail.”

This is my takeaway too. Mueller could only use evidence that would be admissible in court to reach his conclusions. Even if he couldn't prove a crime (there was lots of obstruction) the GOP gave Trump a pass on soliciting, accepting & benefiting from Russian help to win. Fail. https://t.co/tJBF550a0M — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 18, 2020