Conservative mocks Trump for trying to claim everything is fine — while saying he’ll fix it

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, columnist Jennifer Rubin highlighted Joe Biden’s “searing rebuke” to President Trump, calling it an “explicit, extensive and emphatic condemnation of all violence” — something Trump has not done.

REPORTER: Does the president condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting protesters? McENANY: The president is not going to weigh in on that pic.twitter.com/MNaL1tkESx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 31, 2020

“Anticipating Trump’s planned visit to Wisconsin, Biden called the president out for not deploring violence from white militia and from police using unreasonable force,” Rubin writes. “Given the White House news conference in which press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to condemn the killing of two protesters in Wisconsin allegedly by a White teenager, the shooting of Jacob Blake or far-right militias traveling to other cities, Trump is obviously seeking to pander to white supremacists. Each time the White House speaks — or doesn’t — Trump seems to reaffirm his intent is to encourage violent Whites and to provoke a violent response.”

As Trump ignores the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and stokes violence in American cities, Biden wants to remind people “who is supposed to be in charge,” Rubin writes.

“He presents Trump with a dilemma: The president can either insist everything is great in an ongoing effort to gaslight the public, or he can argue — again — that he alone can fix it.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.