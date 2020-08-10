Conservative Trump critic warns we may be ‘naively drifting toward a political cataclysm’

Between the coronavirus pandemic, the George Floyd protests, a brutal economic downturn and what promises to be an increasingly ugly presidential election, 2020 will go down in history as a year of frayed nerves. Conservative journalist Charlie Sykes, in an article for The Bulwark, lays out some reasons why tension and anxiety are likely to grow worse and worse as Election Day draws closer.

“It is August 10, 2020, and I can’t remember the last time I wore long pants,” Sykes confesses. “I haven’t shaved in days, spend much of my time talking to my dogs, and have no idea what the next three months will bring. There are 85 days until the election, and then another 78 days until Inauguration Day — for a total of 163 days that will test all of us in ways we can’t predict.”

So, I started this today …. Election Countdown Diary: Day 85 https://t.co/XKjuiogD4q via @BulwarkOnline — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 10, 2020

In comparison, Watergate now feels like a gentler, more naive time, when we actually had a news cycle, some semblance of guard-rails, and we could still be shocked by the idea that our president was a liar. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) August 10, 2020

Acknowledging that he “can’t get past the bad stuff,” Sykes wraps up his article by contemplating some dark scenarios — including a “constitutional crisis” in November if there are doubts about whether Trump or Biden won the election.

“Are we blithely and naively drifting toward a political cataclysm?” Sykes writes. “Is this the summer calm — it has been unusually beautiful here in Wisconsin — before a disastrous election fiasco? Or will things play out conventionally and predictably? Will historians marvel at our inability to see the iceberg that lies ahead, or will all of these anxieties be historical curiosities and a sign of how unhinged our politics was in the late summer of 2020?”