Conservatives, GOP candidates sue to block extension of early voting in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Conservative leaders and two Republican candidates have filed suit to block Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that added six days of early voting for the November election as a pandemic-inspired safety measure.The extension, they argued, must be struck down as a violation of the Texas Constitution and state law.“This draconian order is contrary to the Texas spirit and invades the liberties the people of Texas protected in the Constitution,” the lawsuit argued. “If the courts allow this invasion of liberty, today’s circumstances will set a precedent for the future, forever weakenin…
Trump under pressure to top Biden’s wildly successful convention as his polls continue collapse: report
According to an analysis by CNN's Maeve Reston, the virtual Republican National Convention this week may be the last chance Donald Trump has to stop the collapse of his re-election campaign and he is under the gun to replicate the success of Joe Biden's widely-praised event that concluded on Thursday.
ASs Reston notes, that president's plan to paint Biden as "Sleepy Joe" not up to the task of being president "backfired" in a major way after the former vice president delivered an acceptance speech that received praise across the board -- including Fox News personalities.
Ohio Republicans doing damage control after Trump ‘assault’ on Goodyear infuriates workers: report
According to a report from the Associated Press, Republicans in Ohio have their work cut out for them after being hit with the double whammy of Donald Trump attacking one of the biggest employers in the state while popular former Republican Gov. John Kasich led a chorus of high profile GOP officials endorsing his opponent, Joe Biden.
With Trump's re-election hopes hinging on hanging onto Ohio's 18 electoral votes, this past week has been a disaster for the Ohio Republican Party whose job it is to deliver victory to the president.