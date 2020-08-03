Court filings suggest Trump is being investigated for fraud: report

New court filings in New York seem to indicate that President Donald Trump may be under investigation for fraud.
According to the New York Times, the documents sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance indicate a “significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past.”
The filings argue that Trump should be forced to comply with subpoenas demanding eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns due to “undisputed” reports about the president’s business practices.
“The reports, including investigations into the president’s wealth and an article on the congressional testimony of his former lawyer and fixer, Michael D. Cohen, said that the president may have illegally inflated his net worth and the value of his properties to lenders and insurer,” said the Times. Lawyers for Mr. Trump have said he did nothing wrong.”
It was only a week ago that the Supreme Court announced that Vance could subpoena the president and that the president must comply with those subpoenas as he isn’t exempt from criminal prosecution despite being president.
Among other things, Vance has been looking into whether the hush-money payments to former Trump lovers were illegal.
Even if Vance gets the documents they’ll be covered under grand jury rules for secrecy, so they won’t be available to the public until well after the election.
See the filing below:
Read the full report at the New York Times.
