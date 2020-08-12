Cowboys plan to have fans for games despite virus
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team expects to welcome fans to games this season despite the coronavirus pandemic and health rules allowing only 50 percent capacity for sports events.
“I’m confident that we have a very educated situation and that our fans can come and have a safe experience at our stadium, along with, of course, our players having the safety they’re required on the football field,” Jones said Wednesday.
The massive AT&T Stadium, a $1.3 billion venue with 80,000 seats and space for 105,000 with standing room, has suites and other areas for groups plus plenty of room for social distancing, Jones said.
“I don’t have an expectation,” Jones said when asked about a specific number of spectators.
“You’re dealing with a little bit of a moving target and I’m not trying to diminish the moving target aspect of it, but we’re very unique in we have the suite capacities we have out there that give us some extra control. We also have a stadium that has three million square feet in it.”
Jones is confident the NFL can play a full season, no matter how many spectators are able to attend, and says an NFL campaign is important to the United States.
“Our country really does place football, whether it’s misplaced or not, at a very high level,” Jones said. “I think it’s important in the country.
“The NFL can be an… inspirational part of how we address COVID, not only the remainder of this year but as we go into ’21.
“It’s easy for me to justify (the costs) for the long-term of interest in football… and what it can bring to the country.”
The Cowboys will follow Texas state health and safety protocols on crowds, Jones said, and those rules now allow 50 percent capacity, still a maximum of 40,000 people for the stadium nicknamed ‘Jerry World.’
“We’ll adhere to all protocols and we will adapt to the uniqueness of our stadium and that’s within the protocol,” Jones said.
“We have a real unique situation and I think that we’re going to be able to really have a great experience.”
Jones said the Cowboys’ safety precautions “won’t be unfamiliar to a lot of people” but adds, “We will have our challenges.”
Several NFL teams, including the Cowboys’ arch-rivals Washington, have said they plan to play without fans in their stadiums this season, with some saying they would trim seating capacity to 25 percent or less of usual seating to make social distancing possible.
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Trump furious that he can’t do rallies in Florida after its GOP governor made COVID spread ‘worse’: report
President Donald Trump is reportedly furious at one of his allies for taking his advice.
According to Vanity Fair's Gabriel Sherman, the president is angry that he can't hold any of his trademark campaign rallies in Florida amid its weeks-long surge in COVID-19 cases.
What's more, Sherman's sources say Trump is putting the blame for this predicament at the feet of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been eager to follow the president's commands to reopen state economies even as the country records more than 50,000 infections and 1,000 new deaths from the novel coronavirus every day.
Breaking Banner
Enraged group of women beat Chili’s hostess with a wet floor sign over social distancing rules
A 17-year-old hostess at a Louisiana Chili's restaurant was attacked by a group of more than 11 women when she asked them to abide by social distancing guidelines, WLBT reports.
"I couldn’t believe, like over two for 25s, and three for 10s, I got attacked," Kelsy Wallace said. "My general manager and my other managers tell us we cannot sit a table bigger than six because of the corona[virus]."
That's exactly the rule Wallace tried to enforce when the women requested to sit together at one table. When she brought her manager, the situation escalated and Wallace exchanged words with the women.
Breaking Banner
‘Smoking gun’: Scientists find ‘unambiguous evidence’ of coronavirus lurking in hospital air
Scientists have found "unambiguous evidence" that the coronavirus can float in the air and infect cells.
A team of virologists and aerosol scientists successfully isolated live virus from aerosols collected up to 16 feet away from patients hospitalized with COVID-19, much farther away than the recommended six feet of social distance, reported the New York Times.
“If this isn’t a smoking gun, then I don’t know what is,” tweeted Dr. Linsey Marr, an expert in the airborne spread of viruses but was not involved in this study.