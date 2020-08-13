Criminally charged gym owner rallies against ‘COVID-19 police’ in California
SAN DIEGO — In the days after he became the first San Diego County business owner criminally charged for defying coronavirus-related health orders, Ramona gym owner Peter San Nicolas took to Facebook to decry the “Covid police” treating business owners “like common criminals. ”On Tuesday night, San Nicolas held an informal town hall-style meeting outside the Ramona Fitness Center for himself and other business owners to voice their frustrations with state and local shutdown orders. The meeting came eight days after San Nicolas learned that San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan had ch…
Ron DeSantis compares the reopening of Florida schools to the Navy SEAL operation that killed Osama bin Laden
Despite the worries of health officials, some school districts in Florida — a state where more than 8500 people have died from coronavirus — have started reopening. Far-right Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Washington Post reporter Valerie Strauss, discussed the reopening during a speech on Wednesday, August 12, comparing it to the Navy SEAL operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in May 2011.
As GOP blocks COVID-19 relief, experts warn of ‘wave of despair’ and devastating anecdotes show crisis already here
"I feel truly abandoned by this country," one person posted on Reddit's unemployment page this week.
As millions of Americans grapple with the consequences of the refusal by the Trump administration and GOP lawmakers to extend the $600 weekly unemployment benefit or provide other urgent relief, experts warned Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic could directly lead to a "wave of despair"—including pervasive economic anxieties, increased suicides, and drug overdoses across the country.
Veterans group hits draft-dodging Trump with new ad blasting his war on the mail
The veterans' rights group VoteVets is going after President Donald Trump for his war on the U.S. mail, explaining that while he might think it's about preventing Democrats from voting it's hurting veterans and soldiers.
“After five draft deferments and faked bone spurs excuses Trump is finally going to war — with the U.S. Postal Service," the ad begins. "Yeah, the Post Office. The one that American troops have relied on for over 200 years."
The ad showed old photos of soldiers getting mail from their families about news from home. It also explained that soldiers rely on the Postal Service to deliver their ballots while they're stationed overseas and bring them back home so they can participate in the democracy while defending it abroad.