Virus curfew imposed on Australia’s second-biggest city
Melbourne (AFP) – Australia on Sunday introduced sweeping new measures to control a growing coronavirus outbreak in its second-biggest city, including an overnight curfew and a ban on weddings for the first time during the pandemic.Despite a lockdown that began in early July, Melbourne has continued to report hundreds of new cases daily, and authorities said the city’s residents would now face a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am for the next six weeks.Declaring a “state of disaster” on Sunday, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the state capital would move to Stage 4 restrictions until September 13 g…
Prosecutors ask for Gerard Depardieu rape case to be reopened
Paris (AFP) - Paris prosecutors said Saturday they had asked for an investigation into rape allegations against French actor Gerard Depardieu to be reopened after an earlier probe was dropped last year.An actress in her 20s accuses Depardieu of assaulting and raping her in his Paris home in August 2018.After she reported her allegations against the celebrated actor -- who is 71 and who denies any wrongdoing -- prosecutors in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence opened a preliminary investigation which they then passed on to their Paris colleagues.The Paris probe was dropped after nine months i... (more…)
Iran says it has arrested head of US-based ‘terrorist group’
Tehran (AFP) - Iran said Saturday it has arrested the head of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and of other, abortive attacks.The group's "Jamshid Sharmahd, who was leading armed and sabotage operations inside Iran, is now in the powerful hands" of Iran's security forces, state television said in a report citing a statement from the intelligence ministry.The statement did not elaborate on where or when the leader of the opposition royalist group known as the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar (Farsi for Thunder), was arr... (more…)
