Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Damage has already been done’: Top postal union official says she’s never seen anything like DeJoy’s mail slowdown

Published

11 mins ago

on

Photo: Shutterstock

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend changes he was implementing at the U.S. Postal Service after a flood of anger from the public and elected officials on both sides of the political aisle.

With approximately 4 million prescriptions sent through the mail daily, slowing down the mail appeared to damage not only confidence in voting by mail but it put lives at risk for seniors and veterans seeking medications or the Social Security and pension checks they live on.

ADVERTISEMENT

While DeJoy backed down from his mail slowdown and agreed to put the mail sorters back in place that he took away, the Michigan Postal Service Union president said that the damage has already been done.

According to MSNBC’s Katy Tur, postal service employees say that there was “nothing routine” about what happened to slow down the mail.

Senior White House correspondent Shannon Pettypiece reported that the White House and Republicans are going to try and convince Americans that there is no war with the Post Office and that it’s nothing more than a conspiracy the Democrats have cooked up. The problem, however, is that millions of Americans are experiencing the slowdown and have witnessed what the GOP is dismissing as a conspiracy.

MSNBC’s Dasha Burns reported that she spoke to the president of the Postal Workers Union while in Kent County, Michigan about the mail changes, noting that in 27-years of working for USPS she has never once seen anything like this happen.

“She said those mail processing machines have already been removed here, she says there hasn’t been any overtime pay and late trucks have not been able to go out, which means First Class Mail has been delayed, and a question she’s been asking herself, why now?” reported Burns. “Despite the postmaster general walking back some of those changes for the voters I’ve been talking to, the damage has already been done.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those most concerned are Black voters here. That’s also the population that has been most impacted by the virus,” Burns continued. “Despite what I’m hearing from the community is folks are not planning to vote by mail, but instead go in person.”

She interviewed Darrell Ross, a local restaurant owner in Grand Rapids, Michigan, who lamented that it’s always the Black voters who end up being disenfranchised.

See the full report below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump supporters attack documentarian – and then cops drag him away instead of his assailants

Published

7 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Documentarian and political provocateur Rod Webber showed up to a pro-Trump rally in Wilmington, Massachusetts, this Sunday, holding an anti-Trump placard while walking amongst the crowd. As footage he took from his camera shows, he was immediately met with shouts of anger and aggression from Trump supporters who were in attendance.

At one point, Webber was knocked to the ground by a rally attendee, but police led him away from the area without questioning or detaining the person who assaulted him.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Damage has already been done’: Top postal union official says she’s never seen anything like DeJoy’s mail slowdown

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend the damage he was doing of the U.S. Postal Service after a flood of anger from the public and elected officials on both sides of the political aisle.

With approximately 4 million prescriptions sent through the mail daily, slowing down the mail appeared to damage not only ballots and vote-by-mail but it put lives at risk for seniors and veterans seeking medications or the Social Security and pension checks they live on.

While DeJoy backed down from his mail slowdown and agreed to put the mail sorters back in place that he took away, the Michigan Postal Service Union president said that the damage has already been done.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Arizona GOP mocked for urging state Republicans to vote by mail as Trump rages against mail-in ballots

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

For months, President Donald Trump has railed against mail-in voting and made the baseless claim that it encourages voter fraud. But the Arizona Republican Party, according to Arizona Republic opinion columnist E.J. Montini, has been “sending out mailers asking Republicans here to vote by mail.”

“Trump has proclaimed that mail-in ballots are rife with fraud, and he is attempting to dismantle the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle ballots in November,” Montini explains in his column. “On the other hand, he has requested a mail-in ballot for himself and his wife…. (And) he — by way of the state GOP — is urging Arizona Republicans to vote by mail. What’s a GOP voter to do?”

Continue Reading
 
 