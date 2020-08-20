Dan Rather declares comedian Sarah Cooper a ‘highlight’ of the DNC Convention

Comedian Sarah Cooper addressed the Democratic National Committee Convention on Thursday as Joe Biden prepared to formally accept the DNC nomination for president of the United States.

Cooper has received widespread acclaim for her impersonations of the commander-in-chief, where she lip-syncs to real things Trump has actually said.

Cooper broke from character to “put this in my own words.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve heard Trump say some pretty unhinged things,” Cooper noted. “But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic.”

“Here’s the truth. Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote, because he can’t win fair and square,” she charged.

A highlight of tonight’s DNC? @sarahcpr. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 21, 2020

Former U.S. attorney and MSNBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade agreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nice touch to include @sarahcpr in #DemConvention. She has been one of the silver linings of these dark times. Thanks for the laughs. — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 21, 2020

Watch: