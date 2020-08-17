Quantcast
‘Delusional’ Trump mocked for his ‘officially insane’ rant about talking with God

Published

1 min ago

on

During a speech in Minnesota this Monday, President Trump lamented the coronavirus economy, joking that God was “testing” him by taking away what he says were his tremendous economic gains, forcing him to “do it again.”

“We created the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again,” Trump said.

“You know that that is?” Trump said. “That’s God testing me.”

Some of Trump’s critics on Twitter saw his comments as just another example of his being delusional.

2020 Election

Trump whines about Democrats investigating his Postal Service shenanigans during the RNC Convention

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday complained about Congress scheduling hearings into his administration's sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service during the Republican National Committee Convention.

"Why is Congress scheduled to meet (on Post Office) next Monday, during the Republican Convention, rather than now, while the Dems are having their Convention?" Trump asked, of the hastily-scheduled hearings in response to shocking news reports of his efforts to prevent Americans who vote by mail from having their ballots counting.

"They are always playing games. GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS!!!" Trump demanded, with three exclamation points.

2020 Election

Revealing poll shows many Republicans scared of COVID-19 are flocking to Biden

Published

18 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

President Donald Trump’s reelection strategy continues to be a rally-the-base approach, and millions of diehard MAGA voters have not been swayed by the coronavirus pandemic. But journalist Philip Bump, in the Washington Post, notes that support for Trump is not universal among Republican voters — and that according to a new Post/ABC News poll, one in six registered Republicans who are worried about being infected with coronavirus plan to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Former CIA officer charged with spying for China — and how he got caught is ‘worthy of a spy novel’: NBC

Published

36 mins ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

For the second time, a former CIA officer was charged with spying, NBC News reported Monday.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was a 15-year veteran of the CIA, but on Monday he was charged with selling U.S. secrets to China.

What was the most shocking, however, is how prosecutors said they were able to get Ma to confess to espionage. According to court documents, 12 years after Ma retired, he met with at least five officers with the Ministry of State Security in a Hong Kong hotel room.

