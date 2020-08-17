‘Delusional’ Trump mocked for his ‘officially insane’ rant about talking with God

During a speech in Minnesota this Monday, President Trump lamented the coronavirus economy, joking that God was “testing” him by taking away what he says were his tremendous economic gains, forcing him to “do it again.”

“We created the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again,” Trump said.

“You know that that is?” Trump said. “That’s God testing me.”

Some of Trump’s critics on Twitter saw his comments as just another example of his being delusional.

Want to see crazy and delusional? Check out this Trump clip from Minnesota about God testing him pic.twitter.com/7jKh4OZcrF — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) August 17, 2020

Apparently in Mankato, MN today, Trump is saying he can communicate with God and God talks back to him. Since he is his only God he must be talking to himself. Now that he is officially insane, can we please use the 25th amendment? — 𝙳𝚁𝙾𝚅𝙴𝚁𝙻𝙾𝚁𝙳🏜 (@DroverLord) August 17, 2020

Trump's fictional conversation with God here has all the believability of all his "sir" stories. https://t.co/eVW8kXLHeu — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) August 17, 2020

Now Trump blames God for the virus? Looks like the list of Obama, China, Hillary, CDC isn’t sticking. Evangelicals said Trump was chosen by God. https://t.co/acCLFMtTIS — triffid (@jpcrowe_crowe) August 17, 2020

Gods not testing Trump, Trump IS THE TEST FOR MOST PEOPLE!!! https://t.co/6mjgzX1XlN pic.twitter.com/OfDniCDIWE — Mark Wolfe 🇦🇺🇺🇸🌊🌊🌊🐺😎 (@wolfe7120) August 17, 2020

Trump is talking to god and, according to Trump, god is talking to him. Or some voice in his head. https://t.co/EElRgeRYiD — Anton Holden (@AntonHolden) August 17, 2020

"I said, 'Did I do a great job, God? I'm the only one that could do it.' He said, '…Now you're gonna have to do it again.'" The pandemic has caused untold suffering & Trump is joking that it's God testing his ability to make a great economy. Disgusting.pic.twitter.com/lwXPz1yljp — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) August 17, 2020

Trump's latest #COVID19 spin. "We built the greatest economy in the history of the world and now I have to do it again! You know what that is?… That's God testing me." His narcissism knows no bounds. #Mankato #Trump #DivorceTrump pic.twitter.com/oSlar8h7Pz — Christine Spadafora (@christinespad) August 17, 2020

Trump: I communicate with god and he communicates back Crackpipe: pic.twitter.com/vlqzMuqVLP — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 17, 2020

Look, if God is gonna wreck the country every time Trump commits the sin of hubris, we'd better vote Biden because otherwise we'll be a smoldering crater by 2025. https://t.co/K2cfyC0Qvv — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) August 17, 2020