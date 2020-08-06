Dem challenger says ‘Lindsey Graham is scared’ as new poll shows a virtual tie in Senate race

The person running to take Republican Senator Lindsey Graham’s seat this November is feeling pretty confident, WACH Fox57 reports.

“Even in this current crisis, that folks realize that Lindsey Graham has been in Washington, DC for well over 25 years and he’s not addressing the issues that are really important,” former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman and Senate candidate Jaime Harrison said.

Polling shows Harrison trailing Graham by only one percent.

Speaking to WACH, a spokesperson for Graham’s campaign said that since the poll is conducted entirely online, it “excludes the opinions of numerous voters, the results are far different than what our internal polling shows.”

“But one thing is consistent in all polling: the more voters find out about how radically liberal Jaime Harrison is, the less they support him,” the spokesperson added.