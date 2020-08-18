Dem Convention panned for hyping Colin Powell while sidelining Ocasio-Cortez

Progressives have continued to criticize the Democratic National Convention for another night of Republicans dominating the convention.

On Tuesday, the satirical publication The Onion published a hard-hitting piece headlined, “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Upgraded To Full DNC Speaking Slot After Announcing Support For Iraq War.”

That joke came only hours before the DNC announced that Iraq War accomplice Colin Powell would be addressing the convention — and would be given more time than the 60 seconds given to AOC.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the scheduling priorities:

They waited till AOC prerecorded her message to drop these 💩 nuggets. pic.twitter.com/tXAPYuHFFc — David Doel (@daviddoel) August 18, 2020

It is really funny how out of step dems are with what they think republicans care about. They don’t give a shit about Colin Powell anymore. The modern republican owns three Zumiez franchises and believes Netflix is turning people bisexual — nick ciarelli (@nickciarelli) August 18, 2020

He's been supporting Democrats for four election cycles now and reminds people of the Iraq war. https://t.co/jczNlJ4qQ8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 18, 2020

Biden’s acceptance of the war was fundamentally political. It’s notable that he framed all his actions, from the summer of 2002 to the October vote to to the invasion, as an effort to bolster Powell. Had Powell opposed the war, Biden, chairman of Senate forn reltns, would’ve too — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) August 18, 2020

The DNC will have, by far, like not even close, WAY more war criminals speaking than the RNC. — The Debt Collective (@StrikeDebt) August 19, 2020

why do the republicans get two conventions https://t.co/qzL4rURcGD — Erin GARGAMEL Ryan (@morninggloria) August 18, 2020

The last time Colin Powell supported a Republican presidential candidate was 16 years ago in 2004. — David Chalian (@DavidChalian) August 19, 2020

DEMOCRATIC PARTY: "America is a right-leaning nation." Do not underestimate the significance of the @DNC featuring a procession of Republicans rather than progressives at the #DemConvention. The message is clear: Republican voters get to decide the direction of our nation. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) August 18, 2020