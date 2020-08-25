Democrat says that GOP members revealed they were told not to support USPS funding

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) told MSNBC on Tuesday that the pressure that Republicans are getting from their constituents over the U.S. Postal Service has been considerable and it’s working.

Speaking to Hallie Jackson, Maloney explained that while the Republicans were trying to dismiss the USPS slowdown as a conspiracy theory, some Republicans agreed it is real and a serious concern. During the House Reform and Oversight Committee hearing with Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Republicans railed against allegations that there was anything wrong with the USPS.

Behind the scenes, however, Republicans know the issue is so serious they’re pressuring GOP members against supporting any funding or something that could be perceived as support for the USPS.

“I think that this issue is a bipartisan issue,” said Maloney. “It should not be partisan at all. It is always bipartisan, and we had 26 Republicans vote with us, many of them told me they were under tremendous pressure from their leadership, not to. Members are very concerned both Republican and Democratic across the country because of the reports that we’re getting from our constituents. People, particularly in rural areas, who are not getting their medicines, are not getting their checks, not getting the support and the connection that they get with mail. So, it is a serious issue. So, we solved it. We passed a bill, passed my bill, Delivering for America, that adequately funds the Post Office through 2021, and it also reverses the harmful actions that he has taken to slow down the mail.”

She noted that Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) got DeJoy to commit to lifting restrictions on overtime, so at the very least, workers can be compensated for extra work they’ve had to do as staff recovers from the coronavirus.

See the full interview below: