Democrats gather at drive-ins to watch Joe Biden’s DNC speech during coronavirus pandemic
Former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic Party presidential nomination during a Thursday night speech.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will be virtual and without a balloon drop.
To gather together while social distancing, Democrats are gathering at drive-in movie theaters across the country.
Here are some of the pictures shared on Twitter:
Drive-in DNC watch party beginning shortly in Rankin. Complete coverage of Joe Biden’s acceptance speech tonight on 11 at 11 @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KLFodS96qI
— Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 21, 2020
This was a boring empty parking lot, once upon a time. Biden’s got himself a drive-in movie theatre. pic.twitter.com/9WFtFAt4tK
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 21, 2020
Welcome to the Biden Drive-In! What can I get you today? We have:
– Equal Rights
– Affordable healthcare
– Justice Reform
– Equitable Education
– Environmental Protections
And so much more! Tonight we have a front row parking spot ##DemConvention #BidenHarris #DelawareProud pic.twitter.com/AU4a5xmmUH
— Chris Haas (@realchaas) August 21, 2020
At the drive-in in Iowa ready to watch and listen to Joe Biden’s nomination and acceptance speech with fellow supporters – minding social distance guidelines, and comfy in my own ride!
Got some light up D20 swag and @JoeBiden and @RitaHartIA signs to put up! 😁🤗💪 pic.twitter.com/93cZTiDcVW
— Allison52761 (@Allison52761) August 21, 2020
Ready to watch Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination for president tonight… at drive-in… on a jumbo screen… with a bunch of socially distancing fellow Virginia Democrats! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/RNMNeKVwA5
— Karl Frisch (@KarlFrisch) August 21, 2020
Awaiting the Delaware drive-in watch party for the Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/kMpoeTzZuW
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 20, 2020
Nakashia Bailey explains why she came out to watch Joe Biden’s DNC speech at the drive-in watch party and what tonight means for Delaware. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7nbtkfhAgy
— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) August 20, 2020
2020 Election
Trump shouts he stands for ‘LAW AND ORDER’ — on the same day Steve Bannon was arrested by the feds on a yacht
President Donald Trump on Thursday attempted to brand himself as the "law and order" candidate for president.
Shortly after his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, pleaded not guilty to violating federal law in a scheme to defraud Trump supporters, the president attempted to cast former Vice President Joe Biden as the candidate who "allows crime."
"I STAND FOR LAW AND ORDER AND I TOOK ACTION!" Trump tweeted in all caps. "I want safety & security, Joe allows CRIME!"
With yet another arrest of somebody from Trump's inner circle, it may be more difficult for Trump to claim he is the law and order candidate.
2020 Election
Security of post-election vote count top worry: US official
A top US official for election security said his biggest worry is the possibility of outside interference in a likely slow count of the votes the day after the November 3 presidential contest.
Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said that external actors could use hacks like ransomware and other cyberattacks against the infrastructure for delivering, counting and transmitting the votes, which includes the overburdened and understaffed post office and polling stations.
"I'm worried about election day on," Evanina told the US Chamber of Commerce in a video briefing Wednesday.
2020 Election
‘He wasn’t born here’: Trump announces Joe Biden birther theory at rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania
President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that his rival Joe Biden was not born where the facts say he was born.
Trump made the remarks while holding a rally in Biden's birthplace, Scranton, Pennsylvania.
"You know, he left like 70 years ago," Trump told supporters in Scranton. "He wasn't born -- I view it differently. He'd say he was born here. But he left when he was like 8, 9 or 10. So he left 68 years ago, he left. Long time ago. So I view it differently. He wasn't born here. He abandoned Scranton!"
Watch the video below from Fox News.