Democrats gather at drive-ins to watch Joe Biden’s DNC speech during coronavirus pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic Party presidential nomination during a Thursday night speech.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention will be virtual and without a balloon drop.

To gather together while social distancing, Democrats are gathering at drive-in movie theaters across the country.

Here are some of the pictures shared on Twitter:

Drive-in DNC watch party beginning shortly in Rankin. Complete coverage of Joe Biden’s acceptance speech tonight on 11 at 11 @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KLFodS96qI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 21, 2020

This was a boring empty parking lot, once upon a time. Biden’s got himself a drive-in movie theatre. pic.twitter.com/9WFtFAt4tK — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 21, 2020

Welcome to the Biden Drive-In! What can I get you today? We have:

– Equal Rights

– Affordable healthcare

– Justice Reform

– Equitable Education

– Environmental Protections

And so much more! Tonight we have a front row parking spot ##DemConvention #BidenHarris #DelawareProud pic.twitter.com/AU4a5xmmUH — Chris Haas (@realchaas) August 21, 2020

At the drive-in in Iowa ready to watch and listen to Joe Biden’s nomination and acceptance speech with fellow supporters – minding social distance guidelines, and comfy in my own ride! Got some light up D20 swag and @JoeBiden and @RitaHartIA signs to put up! 😁🤗💪 pic.twitter.com/93cZTiDcVW — Allison52761 (@Allison52761) August 21, 2020

Ready to watch Joe Biden accept the Democratic nomination for president tonight… at drive-in… on a jumbo screen… with a bunch of socially distancing fellow Virginia Democrats! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/RNMNeKVwA5 — Karl Frisch (@KarlFrisch) August 21, 2020

Awaiting the Delaware drive-in watch party for the Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/kMpoeTzZuW — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) August 20, 2020

Nakashia Bailey explains why she came out to watch Joe Biden’s DNC speech at the drive-in watch party and what tonight means for Delaware. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/7nbtkfhAgy — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) August 20, 2020