Despite promising to step aside after racist Facebook post, Texas’ Keith Nielsen becomes Harris County GOP chair

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nielsen said earlier this summer that he would forfeit the job amid condemnation for sharing a graphic on Facebook that juxtaposed a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana.

Keith Nielsen has taken office as the chairman of the Harris County GOP, despite saying he would not do so earlier this summer after facing backlash to an image he posted on Facebook juxtaposing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana.

Nielsen, elected in March, was set to automatically take over as the party leader in Texas’ biggest county, home to Houston, at 12 a.m. Monday. To forfeit the office, he would have had to notify the party secretary prior to midnight, which he did not do, according to party spokeswoman Genevieve Carter.

By Sunday night, over 120 precinct chairs had signed on to a statement reminding Nielsen of his early June “declination to take the office.”

In recent weeks, all signs pointed to Nielsen reneging on his promise to not take office. He showed up to a meeting with state Senate district chairs last month and left the impression that he was reversing himself, and last week, he announced an Aug. 18 meeting with precinct chairs in an email that he signed as the “chairman-elect.”

Nielsen never publicly confirmed his intentions as questions mounted about whether he was going back on his word. Meanwhile, some of the prominent GOP officials who had initially pressured him to step aside reiterated their calls. The group included Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, of Conroe.

“A bigot whose word is no good,” Brady tweeted Tuesday. “This is not what the party of Lincoln stands for. He needs to be removed. Now.”

It was not immediately clear how Nielsen could be ousted.

The statement from the precinct chairs does not criticize Nielsen but favorably notes his June 6 statement that he would not take office.

“This difficult decision rightfully put our party over personal interest,” the precinct chairs’ statement says. “This allows the Republican Party to move forward towards victory in November.”

Nonetheless, Nielsen’s reversal is another headache for Texas Republicans as they prepare for a tough November election, especially in Harris County, a onetime battleground that has trended Democratic in recent election cycles.

Nielsen had faced wide-ranging condemnation for the Facebook graphic. The juxtaposition of the quote and the banana can be read as an allusion to equating Black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope.

Wall Street’s big banks are going to need another government bailout

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

The Wizards of Wall Street are back with a blast from the Great Recession past: repackaging and selling off debt.

The banks are making a bundle. But with the way the economy is running, chances are that a lot of people will be burned when the foundation crumbles.

And if things go as they typically do, you, the taxpayer, will pick up the bill.

Debt is a popular way for the wealthy to make money. Donald Trump has called himself the "king of debt" and regularly directed his companies to take on massive amounts. When things went belly-up—like four times with casinos, where the house is always supposed to win—he left others to hold the bag and clean the mess.

2020 Election

Mitch McConnell is leaving endangered GOP senators hanging because he has his own re-election problems: Morning Joe

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel on the Republican-led Senate's struggle to come up with a COVID-19 relief package turned into a discussion on the fact that several embattled Republicans need something to happen quickly -- and they are getting no help from the GOP leadership.

According to co-host Joe Scarborough senior Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY), Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) are blocking bills because they are trying to enhance their prospects to replace Donald Trump as the face of the party after he's gone and they're ignoring their colleagues' plight.

‘You’ve screwed this up terribly’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe buries GOP for letting Trump fumble COVID-19 crisis

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Republican senators for letting President Donald Trump get away with creating chaos, misery and death.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 157,000 people in the U.S., and the "Morning Joe" host blamed the president and his Republican enablers.

"I'm trying to help you here," Scarborough said. "If there is chaos in November and you say no to giving the Post Office the money it needs, the funding it needs, to giving states the money [they need] to protect the American democracy this fall, it'll be another mark against you."

"Just like this pandemic," he added, "just like I've been telling you just about every single day since March, to make your president take this virus seriously, to stop lying to the American people, to stop being pollyanna-ish to the American people, to stop making promises that obviously were never going to be fulfilled, to stop saying we're going to be able to open by Easter, we're going to be able to open by Memorial Day. Good lord, the Fourth of July has come and gone and it's only getting worse, and it's only getting worse because you didn't hold your president to account in March."

