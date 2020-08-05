Quantcast
Devin Nunes had another one of his lawsuits thrown out — this time by a Trump judge

Devin Nunes

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lost another of his efforts to sue the media.

According to the filing, this suit was against Ryan Lizza, who wrote an expose on Nunes’ family moving their family farm from Nunes’ district in California to Iowa. Nunes, who has claimed his occupation as a “dairy farmer” was outed for not having a dairy farm just months before the 2018 election. Nunes was quick to sue, as he has with Twitter accounts who mock him online for being a “farmer” without having a farm.

According to the filing, the case has been dismissed by Judge C.J. Williams, who granted Lizza’s motion.

Ironically, Williams was an appointee of President Donald Trump.

This is the second case that Nunes has lost. The previous one was Nunes’ attempt to sue Fusion GPS, the research firm allegedly behind Christopher Steele’s salacious dossier.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
