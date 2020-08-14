Quantcast
DHS Chief Chad Wolf and Deputy Ken Cuccinelli invalidly appointed by Trump – and ineligible to serve: Top watchdog agency

President Donald J. Trump welcomes Department of Homeland Security Undersecretary Chad Wolf to the Oval Office for Wolf’s ceremonial swearing-in Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were not legally installed into the positions they have been serving, according to the federal government’s top watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.

Republican political strategist Liz Mair says “this probably makes a ton that both have done while in these jobs unlawful.”

Immigration attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick:

Vice President, Immigration Policy, Center for American Progress:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
