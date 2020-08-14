DHS Chief Chad Wolf and Deputy Ken Cuccinelli invalidly appointed by Trump – and ineligible to serve: Top watchdog agency

Dept. of Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf and Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were not legally installed into the positions they have been serving, according to the federal government’s top watchdog agency, the Government Accountability Office, Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports.

NEWS: GAO has concluded that Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli were invalidly appointed and are *ineligible* to serve in their current roles. pic.twitter.com/tH8XzKOYxV — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 14, 2020

Republican political strategist Liz Mair says “this probably makes a ton that both have done while in these jobs unlawful.”

Immigration attorney Aaron Reichlin-Melnick:

This is massive. The administration is likely to ignore the GAO’s decision, but this is a potentially HUGE blow to the legality of every single thing that done at DHS since Kevin McAleenan took control in April 2019, and everything that both Wolf and Cuccinelli have done as well. https://t.co/FlAxhRdY9W — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) August 14, 2020

Vice President, Immigration Policy, Center for American Progress:

The number of filings that will flow into federal courts around the country today will be staggering. Courts in Maryland and Brooklyn are—or will soon—be looking at this very issue when they consider the illegal #DACA rescission memo that Chad Wolf illegally issued last month. https://t.co/jwhSvfkxDF — Tom Jawetz (@TomJawetz) August 14, 2020

