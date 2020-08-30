DHS chief refuses to condemn violent Trump supporters under grilling by CBS host: ‘So you endorse this?’
Department of Homeland acting Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Sunday declined to condemn Trump supporters who have instigated or incited violence at Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
During an interview on CBS, host Margaret Brennan noted that President Donald Trump has tweeted praise for supporters who have staged counter-protests against Black Lives Matter in cities like Portland.
“Will the Trump administration ask for everyone — including those pro-Trump supporters — to pull back?” Brennan wondered.
“Well, we’ve been asking Portland to do their job really for over three months now,” Wolf replied.
“But I’m asking about the pro-Trump supporters,” Brennan noted.
Wolf, however, accused Portland officials of “fostering an environment of this lawlessness and chaos.”
“Address the violence so you don’t have dueling demonstrations, you don’t have this violence,” he insisted. “We need them to do their job and if they can’t, if they don’t have the ability or the resources, ask the federal government.”
“I hear what you’re saying,” Brennan pressed. “But the president has tweeted about Portland 12 times in the past 48 hours, including retweeting a video of his supporters — people with Trump flags flying — driving into Portland and he called them great patriots. Doesn’t that heighten tensions when you say you are trying to lower it?”
“Absolutely not,” Wolf objected.
“Do you endorse this as the president appears to be doing?” Brennan queried.
Wolf continued to blame “local officials not doing their job.”
“So are you saying that the local officials have failed to stop the Trump supporters?” Brennan asked. “Because the president seems to be endorsing them.”
“They failed to protect their communities specifically in Portland,” Wolf responded cryptically. “We need Portland to step up, bring this violence to a close.”
Brennan attempted to summarize Wolf’s answer: “It sounds then like you are asking Portland officials to crack down on the Trump supporters too.”
“I’m asking Portland officials, that’s the mayor, that’s the governor and that’s the local law enforcement to do their job to address any violent activity that is occurring in their streets,” Wolf said.
Watch the video below from CBS.
2020 Election
Anger grows at GOP over economic pain: ‘I blame Mitch McConnell the most’
With jobless Americans growing increasingly desperate and furious at congressional Republicans for skipping town for summer recess without approving Covid-19 relief, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday ripped the Trump White House for "abandoning" tens of millions of workers and children after her brief conversation with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows yielded zero progress.
2020 Election
Ron Johnson calls Democrats ‘Putin’s puppets’ in defense of chasing after debunked Biden Ukraine claims
Late in a long interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was confronted by the "State of the Union" host with a report from a Republican-led Senate committee that stated Russia was behind misinformation about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden -- and then was pressed on why he is still pushing forward with his won investigation on the same claims.
That led the Republican senator to push back and claim the Biden conspiracy theory hasn't been debunked and try and tie the Democrats to Russia.
"I want to ask you about something you're involved in right now, " Bush began. "You are investigating whether or not Ukraine was involved in 2016. I want to read to you something from the Senate Intelligence Committee's report suggesting that speculation about Ukraine interference is Russian misinformation. 'The committee observed numerous Russian government actors from late 2016 until at least January 2020 consistently spreading overlapping false narratives which sought to discredit investigations into Russia interference. The committee identified no reliable evidence that the Ukrainian government interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.'"
2020 Election
Mark Meadows says Trump doesn’t own street violence: ‘Donald Trump’s America is peaceful’
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested on Sunday that there are two Americas and "Donald Trump's America" is the "peaceful" one.
"The president painted a picture of what he said would be Joe Biden's America," NBC host Chuck Todd told Meadows, "and I look at the violence this week, this is Donald Trump's America. How much responsibility should voters be giving the president for his inability to keep the streets safe?"
"Well, I mean, you can try to reframe it that way," Meadows replied. "That's just not accurate. I can tell you that when we look at Kenosha and the phone calls that were made to the governor of Wisconsin, we offered help. Help was denied. Obviously, there was multiple gunshots and people lost their lives."