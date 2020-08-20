Did Trump just accidentally confirm affair allegation from Stormy Daniels?

President Donald Trump made an interesting observation during his trip to Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon that Washington Post reporter Phil Bump thinks may confirm a detail from Stormy Daniels about their affair.

At one point in his speech, he began waving his hands wildly.

“I want to get that mosquito. I don’t like— They’ll say it’s cruelty to animals. I don’t know— no, it’s true!” he said as the audience laughed. A mosquito is an insect, not an animal, and the only mosquito advocacy group is likely the bug spray lobby.

“They were saying the other night: the shark! They were saying, oh, sharks! We have to protect them,” Trump continued. “I said, wait a minute, wait. They actually want to remove all the seals in order to save the shark. I said, wait a minute. Don’t you have it the other way around? That’s true.”

Bump noted that he could have been referencing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s comments about “Shark Week” joke ahead of her appearance at the Democratic Convention. She mouthed “It’s Shark Week, mother f*cker,” but didn’t say it aloud, noting, she knows about the “hot mic.”

“I’m not a big fan of sharks, either,” Trump went on. “I don’t know how many votes am I going to lose. I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we wanted to— we have a fund to save the shark. It’s called save the shark.’ I say no, thank you. I have other things I can contribute to.”

Trump’s shark obsession was part of what Daniels said about the president to confirm her affair with him mere weeks after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

“The strangest thing about that night — this was the best thing ever,” Daniels said. “You could see the television from the little dining room table, and he was watching Shark Week, and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something, and it sank, and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks.”

Indeed, Trump found a better use of his money than “save the sharks,” the Stormy Daniels hush-fund. Trump continues to deny the affair, despite the checks he wrote to Daniels while serving as president.

Read the full Washington Post report and see the video below: