Quantcast
Connect with us

Did Trump just accidentally confirm affair allegation from Stormy Daniels?

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and adult actress Stormy Daniels, in a 2006 Myspace photo.

President Donald Trump made an interesting observation during his trip to Pennsylvania Thursday afternoon that Washington Post reporter Phil Bump thinks may confirm a detail from Stormy Daniels about their affair.

At one point in his speech, he began waving his hands wildly.

“I want to get that mosquito. I don’t like— They’ll say it’s cruelty to animals. I don’t know— no, it’s true!” he said as the audience laughed. A mosquito is an insect, not an animal, and the only mosquito advocacy group is likely the bug spray lobby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were saying the other night: the shark! They were saying, oh, sharks! We have to protect them,” Trump continued. “I said, wait a minute, wait. They actually want to remove all the seals in order to save the shark. I said, wait a minute. Don’t you have it the other way around? That’s true.”

Bump noted that he could have been referencing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s comments about “Shark Week” joke ahead of her appearance at the Democratic Convention. She mouthed “It’s Shark Week, mother f*cker,” but didn’t say it aloud, noting, she knows about the “hot mic.”

“I’m not a big fan of sharks, either,” Trump went on. “I don’t know how many votes am I going to lose. I have people calling me up, ‘Sir, we wanted to— we have a fund to save the shark. It’s called save the shark.’ I say no, thank you. I have other things I can contribute to.”

Trump’s shark obsession was part of what Daniels said about the president to confirm her affair with him mere weeks after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son Barron.

“The strangest thing about that night — this was the best thing ever,” Daniels said. “You could see the television from the little dining room table, and he was watching Shark Week, and he was watching a special about the U.S.S. something, and it sank, and it was like the worst shark attack in history. He is obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Trump found a better use of his money than “save the sharks,” the Stormy Daniels hush-fund. Trump continues to deny the affair, despite the checks he wrote to Daniels while serving as president.

Read the full Washington Post report and see the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Steve Bannon’s border wall scheme became a huge success — thanks to Fox News: analysis

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, Justin Baragona, Maxwell Tani, Andrew Kirell explored how Fox News helped former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and veteran Brian Kolfage prop up their "We Build The Wall" scam, that led to federal charges.

"Since the viral fundraiser launched in late 2018, Bannon and Kolfage separately appeared across Fox News on more than a few occasions to tout their efforts to the network’s audience and its uncritical, often credulously supportive on-air personalities," they reported. "While the effort garnered some mainstream media attention, few outlets were as openly supportive of Kolfage and Bannon in their endeavor."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Not just Trump: The GOP is risking all by embracing right-wing conspiracy nuts

Published

17 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

The Republican Party is risking becoming a cult as it rejects reality to embrace unhinged conspiracy theories, according to a new report.

"A small but growing number of Republicans — including a heavily favored Republican congressional candidate in Georgia — are donning the QAnon mantle, ushering its adherents in from the troll-infested fringes of the internet and potentially transforming the wild conspiracy theory into an offline political movement, with supporters running for Congress and flexing their political muscle at the state and local levels," The New York Times reported Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former Republican CIA and FBI heads join with 70 national security officials to endorse Joe Biden

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

The intelligence community appears to be rejecting another term of President Donald Trump.

Reuters reported Thursday afternoon that the former Republican CIA and FBI chiefs will join 70 national security officials in endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in his bid for the presidency.

The report explained that the group is "launching a scathing indictment" of Trump, calling him corrupt and unfit to do the job.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image